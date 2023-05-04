Sustainable home improvement journey explained, step by step 

Throughout 2022, over 27,000 properties received energy upgrades using Government grant aid managed by the Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI). Together with 11,397 grants in County Cork, 50,000 applications were processed nationwide, up 140% since last year (130% for individual grant aid measures).

We are living through a time of a kinetic transition to sustainable home improvement. Can we fit 400,000 heat pumps in older homes by 2030? It seems unlikely the Climate Action Plan will hit its mark, with just 2,272 units retrofitted with SEAI help last year.

If you’re feeling left behind, it’s worth asking yourself why you haven’t taken a swan dive into shallow or deep retrofit with rolling, individual improvements at home. Research for the SEAI conducted by the Behavioural Insights Team (UK) identified potential behavioural barriers homeowners might face along the retrofit journey.

These roadblocks included “capability barriers” which affect our psychological and physical ability to retrofit — lack of awareness, and difficulty in navigating a large number of options and decisions. The second set of problems were “opportunity barriers” including high costs, and a lack of skilled installers.

Finally, there were “motivation barriers”, which affect our mental processes and ultimately drive homeowners' decision-making. These include friction costs and hassle, aversion to risk, and low consumer trust.

In my conversations with willing spirits, the major barrier to energy efficiency improvements appears not as consumer fatigue or a dastardly disdain of the environment — it’s money, money, money. No one in their right mind wants to keep feeding pricey fossil fuel to a cold home.

The nasty vitriol delivered towards the good folk at the SEAI on social media flows largely from disinformation about how technologies like heat pumps and Solar PV actually work, and the well-published and real expense of a whole-house, deep-retrofit.

With so much media focus on the all-singing, all-dancing one-stop-shop deep-retrofit mechanism (OSS), it’s easy to become despondent coping on a low-to-average wage.

Well, listen up.

Despite accelerating year on year, the fact is, only 643 homes were completed in this once-off holistic renovation in 2022 (SEAI annual report). I love the idea of the OSS service, but I remain a big believer in the power of incremental sustainability improvement, and that’s how most of us will roll this year too.

All my energy improvements were made by saving hard, taking out short, small loans, and warily and very specifically deploying money. It’s involved a lot of research and sacrificing other things I long for in the past five years. Every household has its own financial profile, a unique building, and a shifting personal story. We limped beyond the B2 BER line with 8,481 other retrofitted homes last year.

My estimate from an Electric Ireland Superhomes Survey in 2021, to get from a C1 BER to an A3 under the OSS, was over €73,000. What the team did include together with that startling figure, was a Home Energy Survey (HEA) — dense information, encouragement, and choices regarding my heating system and my thermal insulation. With a new understanding of my home’s character and failings, I reached a certified BER of B1 having laid out €23,000 over two years.

If you think the BER doesn’t matter, it’s worth pointing out a recent survey of 2,500 home buyers by the property portal myhome.ie, found that two-thirds of those questioned were intent on finding an energy-efficient property.

My efforts included rafter/attic insulation, new triple-glazed windows and French doors, shopping at Lidl, addressing ventilation, holidaying in a tent, weather-sealing, selling a big toe, and installing a more efficient boiler (we already had PV Solar). Demand-control ventilation? An air-source heat pump? Sorry — not this year.

If you think the BER doesn’t matter, it’s worth pointing out a recent survey of 2,500 home buyers by the property portal myhome.ie, found that two-thirds of those questioned were intent on finding an energy-efficient property. Picture: iStock

Make a start, no matter how battered your belief. Take that whole house energy survey and get right inside the bones of your building. There are initiatives offering free HEA surveys, but even returning to the familiarity of a cheaper BER assessment — you are taking that first valuable step, a trusted road map in hand.

Expect to shell out in the order of €250-€300 for a BER survey, trimmed by €50 from the SEAI as a once-off grant. If you’re considering multiple upgrades, the more comprehensive HEA includes a BER, and heat-pump technical assessment and starts in the area of €750 (with grant aid if you are signed up with an OSS).

A BER or HEA survey will drill down on how to make impactful improvements in your energy retention and usage, and what you can expect in terms of investment and return. Focused on the twin streams of either an OSS, or independent grants, the survey will take into account not only the SEAI grant-aided biggies, but smaller DIY projects you can start that coming weekend.

Yes, some of the BER report remains as cut-and-paste SEAI information, but I am impressed by how it has been tailored towards both grant-qualifying and non-qualifying project advice, and the SEAI website is rich in follow-up information.

Small, rolling DIY and contracted energy improvements are generally non-qualifying work, without grant aid unless you are receiving certain social welfare aid. That doesn’t mean that weather-sealing windows, putting in a new A-rated front-door, or replacing that huffing old kerosene boiler with a biofuel-ready model are not valuable investments.

To achieve the desired result, take that whole-house energy survey and get right inside the bones of your building, advises Kya deLongchamps. Picture: iStock

Smaller, more affordable projects may well be the way to direct a €5,000-plus spend over the course of a year. According to the SEAI, grant-aided roof and cavity wall insulation measures, are the simplest thing you can do to maintain heat in your home, and applications grew by 107% between 2021 and 2022.

Talk to your bank or credit union regarding low-interest green loan products (amounts up to €30,000) with manageable monthly repayments. Be wary of taking on complex installation work like dry-lining by yourself. These projects require an engineer’s certification to be acceptable for a follow-up building or BER survey (judged on what’s visible and certified). Still, if you are fit and competent enough to insulate your attic floor properly to a 300mm depth — you could save a lot of money.

Returning to SEAI-managed grant aid (30% or more of the total spend if the associated build costs are not nightmarish) - where you don’t go for a deep-retrofit and OSS single contractor, grant aid will be self-managed.

Project to project, you will be applying, receiving notice of your final grant acceptance, paying your SEAI-registered contractor upfront, and then completing the process, together with any necessary BER, paperwork and professional commissioning. You will then be in line for a set, retroactive payment towards qualifying services and materials.

Using the individual grant approach you could add photovoltaic panels, improve your heating controls, fill your exterior walls with insulation beads, add an EV charger to your driveway and more. Take it step-by-step as laid out by the SEAI (don’t proceed with any works or payments before your grant aid notice) — it's not rocket science.

You might not be able to change out the boiler to an air source heat pump this year, but insulating the attic might be manageable. Picture: Dimplex

A great start in my view is the SEAI Attic Insulation Grant of up to €1,500 which has a quick response via the SEAI Grant Wizard online and can cover up to 80% of the cost. Ensure you get a quote from at least two, SEAI-registered contractors, and have all funding in place to wait out the grant payment. Grant payments vary from two to six weeks on completion and commissioning and will drop back to your bank account electronically.

Independent grants offer a shorter list than the OSS model. You’ll see two lists on the SEAI grant pages. The extra deep-retrofit goodies include sums towards replacement windows (€1500-€4000), two new exterior doors (€800 each), floor insulation (€3,500), the fees for a designated project manager (€800-€2,000), and more. Ensure you know what you’re entitled to.

If you are extending and even where you don’t think you need planning — be aware. Together with the appearance of low-interest green-mortgage products (all but virtue-streaming the housing market) — current Part L building regulations are making new demands.

If 25% of the external envelope of the house (extant) is being altered during a renovation or extension, the whole house must be brought up to a B2 BER (125 kWh/sq m/year) or better on completion with a parallel set of energy efficiency improvements (cost optimal — exceptions are made). A charge point for an EV may be stipulated too.

These added financial pressures enrage many homeowners, but there’s no better time to pull up the entire envelope of the building to better energy performance than when it’s already torn open and tramped by consecutive teams and trades.

If the project drags on, keep an eye on any provisional costings shifting. Martina Hennessy, managing director of mortgage broker and online switching company Doddl.ie, advised me recently: “It is really important to be mindful of rising costs and to be realistic. It very time-consuming to go back to a lender mid-build or renovation to request additional funds and more so it may not be possible to secure additional funds leaving you in a position where you cannot fund overruns and complete.”

