Home: Cool advice on getting the best from your fridge

Fridges. We treat them as big, dopey, cooling wardrobes. Blithely throwing food in there at the end of a week of Ben-Hur dashes around the supermarket, it’s predictable chaos by Friday night. We all know that sour-scented tangle of drinks, condiments, meat, veg and leftovers. Your teenager treats the appliance as a soft, soothing night light — making a leisurely 20-minute phone call as they stir through the mangled foodstuffs and containers. Top shelves become a place of eerie mystery, while orphaned, expensive buys moulder. Over 49kg per person of all the foodstuffs we buy in Ireland is flung out uneaten — 1.1m tonnes a year, at a monetary loss of €700 per household (EPA, October 2022).
Additionally, the Siemens iSensoric and Multiairflow detailing provides hyper-cool areas for certain foodstuffs and an internal flow system that circulates the air evenly in the refrigerator. Even if you rudely over-hand the items onto the top or bottom racks, fresh food quality is preserved better.
Don’t neglect to clean out the drawers which can gather bacteria-rich puddles of moisture from decaying or wet foodstuffs. Some vegetables and fruits release gases that will cause everything around it to decay more quickly. Find a cool spot out of the fridge for bananas, pineapple, avocados and tomatoes. Utilise any corrugated tray to keep moisture away from the fresh food or line the bins with clean tea towels.
Right up top is the warmest place in an older fridge without balanced cooling. It can be used for cooked foods and leftovers in terms of temperature, but remind yourself of their presence or in a fridge-over-freezer model, they may turn into more forgotten ingredients and ultimately — needless waste. Create a ready-to-eat area up top, checking first before you go for new foodstuffs recently imported to the fridge. Use labels to ID what this and other shelves are for, and bring short-term items to the front.
To seriously micromanage and save on waste, introduce BPA-free plastic containers that can do multiple duties in the fridge, microwave, freezer and pantry. Investing in an arsenal of transparent containers for every area of the fridge can raise it to the level of a cool superstore. The vertical area above most shelves in any fridge is generally not used to the max’. Stacking containers in plastic or glass can create 50% more room and divide and conquer so that you can glance into the fridge and immediately see what you have and how much you have of your foodstuffs. Budget boxes from €4.99, homestoreandmore.ie.
Suspend shallow boxes on a sliding mechanism from the underside of the next shelf up to fill that void; from €18, sklum.com. For quality buys with internal baskets check the FreshKeepers, Interdesign and Progressive boxes to carry everything from soda cans and wine bottles; from €10-€33 with or without lids, at organisedstore.ie.