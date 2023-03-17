Home: Eight ways to make a statement with colour-blocking 

Talk about making an interior design statement: This kilim rug from H&M Home is just what a neutral living room needs to give it an injection of drama without a permanent commitment as rugs can be moved when you get tired of the look (€599 for 300x200cm at www2.hm.com).

Absolutely loving how garden furniture is now as good as indoor versions for comfort and aesthetics, upholstered with fabulous fabrics to bring style to the patio. Manuel Canovas’ spring and summer collection features a block mono stripe in the Saint-Tropez fabric for an aesthetic punch outdoors this summer (€192 p/m at Paul & Co).

Accessories are a quick, easy and affordable way to try out something new. Play with blocks of colour with the Penneys Chequerboard candle if you’re not ready to make a stronger interior design statement (€5).

Cushions are perennial favourites as the go-to for softening up a chair and introducing new colour or pattern. B&Q’s Triangle quilted rectangular pad blends two-tone green with a neutral for styling with contemporary flair on a sofa (€20).

Have the summery beach look all year round with the Teal Aqua Sea rug. Designed by Sonya Winner, the blend of tonal blocks is reminiscent of tranquil Mediterranean waves rippling on the sand (from €1,909 for a runner version at sonyawinner.com).

Strong colour is not for everyone so if neutral is your thing, something like the Land Abstract rug at Next puts cream, beige and sandy hues together in a mix of squares and rectangles for textural interest (from €95).

Regency stripes are back after a few decades in the design doldrums of granny’s dining chairs. Osborne & Little reintroduces the look without restraint in the Regency Stripe wallpaper.

It’s all drama and unexpected colour combinations for a feature wall, above dado height, or as an accent at the back of a bookcase (€116 p/roll at The Fabulous Fabric Company and Aoki Interiors).

Sometimes a block of neutrals is what’s needed in a room already featuring strong, all-over colour. Plain white bed linen and a creamy white rug add contrast and a lightsome feel. Try a light grey neutral or white-based like the Plain Dust rug from Rugs.ie (from €800).