Wish List: In the mood for spring with patterns that add colour

PRINTS CHARMING

A trip to Helsinki left me with a love of iconic Finnish design company Marimekko.

So, I was thrilled to find that Ikea has partnered with Marimekko to co-create the limited edition Bastua collection. Inspired by sauna culture and its wellbeing benefits — deeply rooted in the Nordic lifestyle — the 26 products range from furniture to glassware and textiles.

They feature bold, striking and vibrant patterns inspired by the large decorative rhubarb leaves often found growing near sauna huts in Finland. At €10, this tray is an affordable way to buy into the look, now available in-store and online, while stocks last.

HIP TO BE SQUARE

I love natural materials and this handmade Kelim cushion with squares in different colours is made of 80% wool and 20% cotton. The weaving technique is ‘Punia’ loom which is a traditional manual loom and one of the oldest weaving techniques, according to April & The Bear.

The wool yarn is hand-dyed and the filling is feather and down. Available at €65 on www.aprilandthebear.com and at 213 Rathmines Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

LIGHTEN UP

It’s time to get switched on to the importance of a layered lighting scheme. This table lamp with pink linen shade (35cm x 35 cm x 30cm) is complemented by a glass feature and a brass stem and base.

It is paired with a vintage-style, bronze-effect bulb. Priced at €288, it can be sourced at The White Room, 22 Henry Street, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

GLASS ACT

As we entertain more at home, dining tables are featuring in more interiors. This sophisticated Mille glass table from Lomi Design, Dublin, in round or lozenge shapes comes in eight sizes and three colourways.

This is the 250cm long lozenge with bronze smoked glass and a bronzed metal base, at €5,945. Prices start from €2,565 for a 120cm diameter round table with transparent glass. The table, Itala chairs and Sofi lighting, also shown, are all available to order from lomi.ie.

SIT IT OUT

These cute little quilted Apex pouffes have proved to be popular for Roche Bobois since they were launched last year and they are now also available in two types of outdoor fabric, Equateur and Meridien Matelassee, both in six colour options to brighten up any exterior space.

They’re priced at €940 each, and the outdoor fabric versions can be ordered from Roche Bobois, Unit D1, The Courtyard, Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

WHERE THE ART IS

When it comes to buying art, the general advice is buy what you love and if it’s a good investment, that’s a bonus. I’ve been eyeing up the paintings of Galway-based Swedish artist Cecilia Danell for some time and ‘Fireweed Forest, 2022’, a 140cm x 100cm work in oil and acrylic on canvas, has me enthralled.

Available from the Kevin Kavanagh Gallery, Chancery Lane, Dublin 8, kevinkavanagh.ie, it’s on the dream list at €5,600.

CLEANING UP

Sick of socks on the floor? This cotton tightly woven laundry basket collection in grey cotton with plait detailing and leather straps makes for a practical addition to the home, and they look stylish too.

The small version sells for €39.95; medium is €49.95 and large costs €59.95 at Meadows and Byrne, meadowsandbyrne.com.

SWEET DREAMS

Create a real sleep sanctuary by availing of the Cath Kidston/DFS collaboration which offers bedframes to suit any style whether you choose scalloped edges for a soft feminine look or a curved headboard for a cocooning effect.

The Sunday bedframe incorporates a soft scroll-shaped headboard and traditional wooden feet. Here the bedframe is adorned with the ‘Summer Birds’ print. The Sunday king-size bed frame in ‘Summer Birds’ combination is available exclusively from DFS for €1,559; king-size duvet: €125; dfs.ie.