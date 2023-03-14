Garden Q&A: Why have my camellia plants never flowered?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 09:16
Peter Dowdall

I have two camellia plants, nearly three years old. Neither of them has flowered, ever. l changed the soil hoping that they would flower this year but nothing. Can you advise me on this please?

ANSWER

Three years isn't old for a camellia and it may just be a question of patience, give it another year or two and it may well start flowering. I am guessing from the question that these are growing in pots and in which case, changing the soil will help. 

Camellias set their flower buds in late summer and autumn for blooming in the following spring. Thus, if there are buds now then there won't be for this spring. 

Camellia 'Brushfield Yellow' is the first plant to bloom in Peter Dowdall's garden in 2023. Picture: iStock
In late summer and autumn feed the camellia with a good organic tomato food or sulphate of potash to promote the development of buds for opening next spring. This may take two or three applications during the autumn.

