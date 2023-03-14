Garden Q&A: Why have my camellia plants never flowered?

Three years isn't old for a camellia and it may just be a question of patience, give it another year or two and it may well start flowering. I am guessing from the question that these are growing in pots and in which case, changing the soil will help.
Camellias set their flower buds in late summer and autumn for blooming in the following spring. Thus, if there are buds now then there won't be for this spring.
In late summer and autumn feed the camellia with a good organic tomato food or sulphate of potash to promote the development of buds for opening next spring. This may take two or three applications during the autumn.
