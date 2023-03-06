Garden Q&A: How do I deal with red thread disease on my lawn?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions 
The red thread disease is covering a big area so digging it is not an option.

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 13:03
Peter Dowdall

My lawn has red thread disease. It has burned the grass in patches and made the lawn look muddy. It's covering a big area so digging it is not an option. What should I do?

ANSWER

Red thread is a fungal disease which manifests itself in lawns as patches of dead grass. 

The good news is that it is not normally a serious problem. 

Its presence is a symptom of one or both of two problems, namely poor drainage or nitrogen deficiency. 

Scarifying your lawn might help.
If it is too large an area to aerate with a fork or hollow tine aerator, which would help to improve drainage, then I would suggest scarifying first to improve growing conditions at the soil surface. 

After that, apply some sulphate of ammonia to increase nitrogen levels.

