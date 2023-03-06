Garden Q&A: How do I deal with red thread disease on my lawn?

Red thread is a fungal disease which manifests itself in lawns as patches of dead grass.
The good news is that it is not normally a serious problem.
Its presence is a symptom of one or both of two problems, namely poor drainage or nitrogen deficiency.
If it is too large an area to aerate with a fork or hollow tine aerator, which would help to improve drainage, then I would suggest scarifying first to improve growing conditions at the soil surface.
After that, apply some sulphate of ammonia to increase nitrogen levels.
