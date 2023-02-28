RTÉ’s Home of the Year: Inside restored Edwardian house 

When they moved into their Edwardian residence along with their two sons in August 2019, Eileen and Peter McGuigan knew they faced a major renovation project.

Today, while it retains its old-world charm, the now-light-filled home has gained a whole new lease of life.

“We wanted it to feel like a period property but in a way, it’s unrecognisable from the rear,” says Eileen.

The couple used a roof light in the extension to allow natural light into the back of their home which was also purposely angled to capture the westerly sun in the evening.

“It was important for us from the moment you stepped into the house that you could see into the garden and get as much light in as it’s north-facing,” says Eileen.

The couple were keen to ensure "clean lines and a minimal look” and to keep everything "slick and functional”, adds Eileen.

It certainly does the job for the Home of the Year judges.

Architects Amanda Bone and Hugh Wallace and interior designer Sara Cosgrove award the property the top score on the third episode of the RTÉ One series on Tuesday evening, securing the Belfast family home its place in this year’s final.

At the front of the house, Eileen and Peter wanted to maintain as many of the original features as possible, but the extension was all about embracing their love for brutalist architecture, complete with a polished concrete floor, concrete steps and a wrap-around concrete bench.

“I’m envious that I didn’t get to grow up in something like this,” says Eileen of the finished product.

The house sparks the same emotion in the judges, particularly Hugh, as they explore the open-plan extension. “I’m just envious of the concrete — and the rug on the floor is a perfect example of the size and scale that rugs should be to be successful,” he says.

Amanda adds: “This is a brilliant room.”

The concrete flooring continues out onto the terrace, ensuring a seamless connection between the interior and exterior.

The McGuigans describe their home as "strong and striking, yet fun — and a joy for their family to live in".

Their favourite spot is the main bedroom.

“It’s very much a little oasis of calm,” says Eileen.

“I love the fact that the view changes daily — when you’re sat on the bed it nearly feels like you’re sitting in among the trees.”

The judges agree.

“Lying in this spot you’ve a brilliant view over the treetops in the back of the garden,” says Sara.

“It’s such a calming room but really, it’s all about the views; you feel like you’re bathing in nature.”

The original cornices and parquet floor show how the homeowners respect the Edwardian design features, according to Hugh.

“They’ve analysed what they wanted from their home; they’ve been careful about what they retained and added,” says Sara.

The sitting room features a TV, bar station and plenty of oversized furniture, she adds.

“I imagine it’s a room that in the evening would come into its own,” she says.

The classic furniture and choices of paint colour mean the homeowners “understand design", adds Hugh, while Amanda admires how the internal colours “work really well with the external brickwork”.

Hugh concludes: “I was interested to see how the old would meet the new — this home was a tour de force.”

The judges give it a score of 28.

Newbuild, Co Kilkenny

Their home’s panoramic views ensure Róisín and Sean Cummins enjoy what Róisín describes as a “front-row seat to Mother Nature”.

The couple and their three young sons live in their single-storey residence on land belonging to Seán’s dairy farm.

Together with Seán’s brother Mark, they designed the property to blend into the landscape.

“It was a dream for us to build our home here and see our kids grow up here,” says Seán.

All three judges admire what Hugh Wallace describes as the “great connection” with the views.

“I don’t think I’ve ever sat in such a perfect spot,” says Hugh.

When drawing the plans, Róisín, Seán and Mark were determined that the build have as low a visual impact as possible, adds Seán.

“That’s why we went with a single-storey [house],” he says.

Devising their interior style, Róisín chose a boho theme throughout, describing it as “homely and cosy”.

Interior designer Sara admires the palette and natural materials, while the open-plan area, private terrace and orientation of the family home earn praise.

“This is a warm functional family home with mesmerising views,” she says.

The judges give it a score of 26.

Family home, Co Meath

Vickey and Oliver Nolan live in their forever home, a modern new-build in Co Meath.

Oliver, an architect, and Vickey, a wellness business owner, share their living space with their daughter, Leia, and their dog, Gino.

They bought the site in April 2020 with a plan to create their family home.

Oliver designed the dwelling and the couple had “a huge amount of fun and are still working on the house,” adds Vickey.

Oliver had a vision of clean and modern lines throughout.

The couple had help from family, in particular Vickey’s father, who worked on all the cladding of the home and was a great support to the couple as they embarked on the project.

The couple love their master bedroom which has glass skylights, an up-and-over window and a stand-alone bath — their favourite spot in their home.

“It’s very private; it’s just a space to come after work and it’s very relaxed,” says Vickey.

The glazing ensures an “ever-changing view”, she adds.

The judges are taken by the drama of the exterior (Sara) while all three admire the kitchen, both its design and materials.

“I’m just blown away by the materials and the impact of the grain is just stunning,” adds Hugh.

Amanda adds: “The homeowners are very brave because it’s rare that you walk into a room that has a double-height kitchen with a connection to another floor.”

The clever use of fitted storage is also a hit. “There’s a whole utility concealed and they’ve gone for pocket sliders, concealed behind the kitchen,” adds Amanda.

The judges give it a score of 26.