Garden Q&A: When can I plant a potted crocus in open ground?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 13:23
Peter Dowdall

I’m just wondering if I can move my potted crocus to the ground now or should I leave it?

ANSWER

When any plant, spring-flowering bulbs such as crocus included, is grown in a pot, then you can plant it out into the open ground at nearly any time of the year as there is little or no root disturbance. 

The entire rootball should slide out easily from the pot and into its new home in the soil so the answer is yes, you can plant them out now. 

The timing is more important when lifting something which is already growing in the open ground if you want to move it. 

This can only be done during the winter months when the plant is dormant.

Garden Q&A: Should I cut back miscanthus and stipa in spring?

Planting the pot-grown crocus out now will mean that both you and the bees get to enjoy the blooms in your garden and they can be left to naturalise in situ. 

Alternatively, you can wait till the pot full of crocus has finished flowering and the foliage has died back, then remove the bulbs from the pot, and store them somewhere cool, dry and dark before planting out from October onwards.

