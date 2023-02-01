Q&A: Is the microgeneration scheme for solar power up and running? 

Is the microgeneration scheme for solar power up and running?

ANSWER

Yes. Finally. Various suppliers have their own timetable when it comes to credit, with some companies having paid out already and others promising payment at the end of the year, so do read up on their micro-gen’ policies before switching, for instance.

There are some problems being expressed by a small number of users and their suppliers regarding the nailing down of the vital NC6 ESBN paperwork (submitted when your system is commissioned).

This seems to have impacted mainly individuals relying on deemed usage (meters other than smart meters which give an exact reading), slowing their payment for credits due via MSS.

Where someone has had PV-solar since February 2021, the credit should be backdated to the time of registration of their NC6 form with ESBN. Ensure your NC6 form is supplied to ESBN when you have your PV-solar installed.

Every supplier has their own set 0.c/kWh deal that you can find online, with 21c per kWh about average.

There remains some uncertainty if high MSS payments exceeding €200pa will not be considered for taxation by Revenue in the future.