How to welcome birds and other wildlife to your garden

Birds are a vital part of the biosphere, and their numbers and variety are regarded as a guide to the prevailing health of the wider natural environment.

According to Birdwatch Ireland, 25% of native Irish birds show a severe decline in numbers due to various habitat stresses, with a further 37% under moderate decline. Using even a scrap of outdoor space, we can play our part in improving on these numbers.

Cian Cardiff is a young, passionate ornithologist, bird-watcher and wildlife specialist, increasingly recognised for his identification, sighting and photography skills on Irish social media and in the birding community in Ireland.

He has followed the life of birds and wildlife since the age of eight, writing extensively in his much-loved diary style. Generous with his knowledge, Cian guides individuals and groups across Ireland, hosts public talks, and delivers ornithological surveys.

We asked Cian for his insights into nurturing our garden birds over the harshest months of the winter at a time when commercial forestry and agriculture practices are degrading the environment, putting pressure on wild populations. He reveals that at this time of year, as they prepare to pair and breed, our outdoor spaces, however limited, can provide a vital point of nourishment and shelter.

“Feeding your garden birds in winter is so important," he says.

"Many birds from the most common of local species such as the blue tit, can benefit from bird foods such as seeds and nuts. Species coming from further afield such as the blackcap that have likely arrived in winter in Ireland from Continental Europe, can be given a helping hand with left-out apples.

November to March is the prime time for putting out those full feeders.

Seed prices have increased with general grain prices across the World. What foods should we concentrate on when honing our budget for the birds in our little slice of an acre or a city balcony?

Cian responds: “Each species has its favourite, preferred food. The best option is to make sure that you have a range of foods from niger seeds to sunflower nuts. While birds will spill many of these offerings, they won’t go to waste, with species that mainly feed under bird feeders and tables such as dunnocks taking advantage.

“Look for a good balance of mixed foods. Buying pre-mixed bags/sacks can work quite efficiently served in a single feeder or divided over any number of feeders, table styles and positions. This gives a wider range of species an opportunity to beef up vital fat reserves.

"Cold spells may bring in rare visitors such as the waxwing that move south when temperatures and food sources fall in Finland and areas of Siberia and North America. Waxwings feed mainly on rowan and pyracantha berries but will also feed on chopped apples left hanging on trees like the blackcap.”

Some of the best deals in seed are in multi-buys online. Niger seed which boasts 480 calories per 100g, a very fine grain, with high oil content regularly attracts goldfinches, siskins and redpolls. €17.95 for 5kg, irishgardenbirds.ie.

High-energy, high-fat foods put out at regular intervals together with fresh water for drinking and bathing will help any species of bird visiting your garden, like the Icelandic redwing, pictured. Make a commitment right into March if you can. Picture: Kya deLongchamps

Feeders can be placed everywhere from suckered onto windows to set all over accommodating branches. Where you don’t have enough room to go out into the lawn or patio, wall fixed feeders are ideal, and can handle seed mixes, scraps, fat balls and peanut cake squares (in cages).

What is the optimal design in Cian’s view? “I find hanging bird feeders and bird tables an excellent resource for birds, and some feeders have extra detailing like anti-squirrel (grey mainly) and crow protection to give the smaller birds the best opportunity to feed unmolested.

I would also suggest including ground feeders and trays where a mix of species can feed at once, and no one is left out by the bullies.

If you’re worried about rodents getting to your ground feed, look for designs with a cage to exclude rats, for example, from stuffing themselves overnight. Under hanging feeders, clean up spillage regularly, especially where they are close to the house.

Enthusiastic birders use 4cm wire-made hanging baskets and even shopping baskets joined up with zip ties – just make sure that any caged DIY solution doesn’t trap or injure your birds and avoid using nylon netting.

With the decimation of our hedging as towns expand, wind, cold and rain present special problems for small birds. A resolution to enrich the biodiversity in your garden in 2023 includes nurturing an environment where birds and animals can both rest, nest and shelter in place.

Mealworms and whole-hull peanuts can be pricey but will delight robins and jays, and you might even see a visiting woodpecker. Picture: iStock

Cian advises: “Most bird species don’t want to be exposed in the open for long periods, especially while feeding. If a predator is around, they will want to have cover to retreat into such as hedges and trees. Cutting back shrubs, hedges and trees should be done in a thoughtful manner.

Birds will also be happy to use ponds as a water source to drink and bathe, and attracting for example invertebrates, even small bodies of water can provide a rich feeding habitat.

“Starting out planting your hedgerows, hawthorn, holly, beech, blackthorn and hornbeam are all excellent choices when thinking of birds” Cian explains. “Any hedges/trees that provide berries are a key for many species especially thrushes such as blackbirds, song thrushes, wintering redwing and fieldfare, provide both food and shelter. Some of the best trees in my view for birds include the crab apple and birch.”

In the face of both increasing road traffic and the decimation of our wildlife by domestic cats, some conscientious owners construct what are termed “catios”. These are secure, indoor/outdoor areas dedicated to the comfort and amusement of cats, keeping them secured 24/7 or at dawn and dusk when birds are most active.

Keeping your cat’s attention off garden birds is difficult, Cian adds. “To avoid casualties, keep them away from where you feed your birds and the main areas that birds gather in your garden. Not always easy I understand, but, if possible, create an area for your cat to roam without disturbing or killing birds. This is especially important when birds are breeding and have young that are particularly vulnerable.”

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds suggests freestanding bird tables 1.2m to 1.75m off the ground, on a spot out of the worst of the wind, with a bush about two metres away suited for birds to perch to rest and queue up.

They also advise on using some sharp bramble clippings scattered beneath bushes and around feeders (again) - to dissuade cats. Again, don’t position walls feeders close to a fence top where your puss can be waiting to pounce.

Other garden residents

Looking at the wider population around the garden, be aware that you may have other unexpected lodgers, including hibernating hedgehogs, who can be injured or poked when raking leaves or clearing new planting areas. Foxes are an increasingly familiar sight in urban gardens, but should we feed them?

“While you have hedgehogs in your garden, you should make some spaces for them for their use”, Cian continues. “These include, access points, keeping areas around ponds protected, being mindful when cutting lawns, avoiding the use of slug pellets, and making them a home in your garden. You can leave out extra food (cat food is very acceptable) and grow native plants in the borders to foster their natural diet.

It’s deemed safe and fine to feed a local fox. The best foods are basically anything. As they are predominately carnivores, they favour meats and tinned pet foods.

Going into the New Year, what’s Cian’s top tip to add some meaningful biodiversity to our garden in the coming months? “The best way to attract wildlife and birds to your garden is to deliberately leave some areas to over-grow where possible, with other areas managed, and planted out with native and other plants/trees that provide a good food source.

“Nest boxes are another very important resource for not only breeding birds but roosting birds also. Other wildlife such as mice and insects will use them too. Having your nest boxes up all year round, not simply at nesting time, is enormously helpful to your garden wildlife and birds.”

Read More Behave like pigs in your garden to attract robins