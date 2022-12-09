Home: Interiors guru shares the secrets of her Georgian townhouse 

They have also just returned from a super-seasonal visit to London.
Back this week in Dublin it’s all systems go, in their Victorian redbrick in Rathgar and in The Apartment, Maoliosa’s work studio in Pembroke Road.
The impending arrival of Max was the turning point and she was drawn back to Dublin partly due to the Irish market, and “partly due to the quality of life here”.
"We’re looking forward to hosting neighbours and friends on Christmas morning. And we’ve a working fire!” she says.
“It’s close to family, and to Max’s Montessori (he rides his bike there and I walk), we’ve got lots of gorgeous restaurants in the area — you almost feel like you’re not in the city but yet at the same time, I’m door-to-door to my showroom in 15 minutes; it’s the best of both worlds.”
“I viewed this townhouse when these were for sale and I loved it — but unfortunately I felt it was too small for family life, for life with a toddler, so, sadly, I walked away from it,” she says.
In the workplace, what would have essentially been the two drawing rooms are now adjoining one another. "There were double doors that would have divided them and we only just got permission to remove them and temporarily and store them carefully," says Maoliosa.
It’s one of my favourite fabrics to work with and we work a lot with that particular fabric, especially with pieces from The Invisible Collection. It’s extremely luxurious and decadent but is also very practical, especially when you have kids.
Flowers, I always have fresh flowers in the house because I feel like they lift the place.
No, I’m one of those people who is always coming up with ways to constantly renovate and rejuvenate but I’m so time-poor like so many people, luckily with having my concierge business I have my little black book of tradespeople to call on.
Definitely some absent family, people who are no longer with us — but then also definitely Tom Hardy, he’d be on my Santa list.
