Scentscaping: Create festive magic in your home with aromas

Scentscaping is a hot trend for Christmas when certain smells bring comfort and joy, even reminding us of happy times on a warm, sandy beach in Greece or sipping coffee on the patio of a boutique hotel on the Amalfi coast.

Mr Sheen’s citrus-scented furniture polish is an association I have with childhood Christmases when everything woody got a more than vigorous spray and wipe. Fresh paint, too, as the season prompted a brush of emulsion to freshen up the kitchen.

These days I’m on the scented candle bandwagon with a gentle rose and bergamot wafting around while I dust and vacuum, and a lavender scent in the spare room I’m preparing for a friend staying next weekend, conscious of the floral’s ability to promote relaxation.

Fiona Reidy of Wordsmith Candles takes scentscaping in another direction altogether with products to evoke the settings of classic reads. So, for the friend who waxes about Jane Austen, lush floral bouquets in the romantic Pride & Prejudice candle combine with a copy of the book for a novel gift.

Pair the rose-scented Pride & Prejudice candle (€29) with a copy of the Jane Austen novel to delight a friend who loves a classic read. From Wordsmith Candles.

Fiona says, “Cosy evenings reading or watching a film by the fire are par for the course at this time of the year, so the candle you choose for your living room should be similarly warming. I love our Dracula candle which has a delicately aromatic woody scent of cedar leaf and sandalwood.”

But if the silly season prep has you drained already, you’re not the only one.

“When it all gets to be a bit too much,” says Fiona, “I go ahead and treat myself to a long hot bath. And, yes, there are invariably candles involved. Clean, fresh, or spa-type fragrances are perfect to use in your bathroom and will help you unwind. Anything with a hint of pine is a lovely choice during the winter as it’s uplifting and nostalgic.”

But to make sure your bathroom doesn’t smell like toilet cleaner Fiona suggests looking for scent combinations to include berry, woody or light floral notes.

Think of brooding Mr Rochester and Thornfield Hall with the Jane Eyre candle and its notes of black amber and wild flowers (from €10 at Wordsmith Candles).

Alix Mulholland, owner of home fragrance company Field Day, sees candles as something for all-day use.

“I love lighting candles in the morning,” she says, “especially if it’s dark. Immediately it makes your home feel cosier and adds warmth.

“For me, our winter scent is completely synonymous with the season. My kids love it too as it now reminds them of Christmas. Our brains tie memories together, so when you smell a scent that reminds you of something specific your brain reacts to the memory and influences your mood accordingly.”

For colder weather, Alix deploys heavier scents for a warm, cosy atmosphere.

“I love a real Christmas tree and our fir scent is a gorgeous herbal balsam,” she says. “It really enhances the scent of the tree. It’s also lovely if you don’t have space for a tree or have an artificial tree as it’ll make you feel there is a real tree but without the pesky needles on the floor.”

For a welcome as your visitors arrive, Alix suggests diffusers as a handy and safe alternative.

Yummy cinnamon, orange and vanilla fragrance the Winter range from FieldDay, including candles (from €11.50), wax melts (€10.95) and diffusers (€29.95)

“You can subtly scent your home without actually lighting your candles,” she explains. “Just placing your favourite scents next to fabrics such as curtains can create a house aroma, as these materials can absorb the candle’s scent.”

She also highlights how the age and style of your home can influence your choices.

“With a modern home, it’s nice to match it with a clean scent such as lavender, citrus, mint or water-themed candles. Often people with traditional homes will stick to more classic scents such as rose or lavender.”

But at a time of year when food is a big focus in our lives, Margaret Urbanowicz, owner of Sómas Studio, says, “Smell is a super powerful sense and can actually influence how we taste food, so before you dine make sure you use unscented handwash and keep the space fragrance-free.

Tobacco, spices and patchouli blend in the Honey & Smoked Beech candle for sweetness, with top notes of sandalwood for luxury and comfort (From Somas Studio €29.95).

"Let the beautiful food smells do all the work. I love a good grazing table and I always decorate it with lots of tapers and a mix of scented candles in ornamental holders.

“I also adore bringing a little cosy ambience with lanterns. I use candles in large and small lanterns to brighten up the dark evenings. I find it creates a beautiful mood and looks way more cosy than your regular LED.”