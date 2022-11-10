Garden Q&A: What are the best plants and shrubs for winter?

QUESTION

What can I plant during the winter?

Is there anything that flowers well at this time?

ANSWER

Callicarpa will provide masses of winter colour in the form of berries as will holly, skimmia and pernettya.

For flowers, you could look at winter bedding plants such as cyclamen, primulas and pansies.

Most of the winter bedding is intensively hybridised and won’t be any good for our pollinators and so I would instead opt for Irish-grown winter-flowering heathers as these will bring great colour and have a positive environmental effect.

Shrubs which will flower during the winter include viburnums, himonanthus and sarcococca, to name a few.

As gardeners, we are always planting for the next season and so you can certainly continue to plant spring flowering bulbs at the moment.

Tulips, alliums, daffodils, hyacinths and anemones can all be planted over the next couple of months.