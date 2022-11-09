Five top tips for drying your clothes indoors 

- Set your washing machine to its top RPM spin speed and don’t overload it as this will prevent the clothes from shedding water effectively
- Shake and snap the clothes as you take them out to discourage creasing
- Use only a well-ventilated area for drying clothes indoors or you will encourage mould and condensation issues. Crack open a window if you must
- Don’t use habitable areas like bedrooms and living rooms to dry clothes
- Hang clothes immediately on your rack (not straight onto a scorching radiator), spaced at least 3cm apart and don’t layer. Use hangers for elastic or delicate clothing
Got a question for our Home team? Email home@examiner.ie
Puzzles hub