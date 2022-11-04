Q&A: What paperwork is required when applying for a self-build mortgage?

Here's what you require to apply for a self-build mortgage, presuming you own a site:
Before your mortgage can be approved, you’ll need to provide your lender with documentation including at least:
- Final grant of planning permission. Check the Citizens Information website, citizensinformation.ie, for more detail on planning permission, including the different types.
- Site map
- Professional indemnity insurance and initial report from your Architect/Engineer/Surveyor
- Building plans and costings
- Initial valuation
If you want a low-interest rate in a Green Mortgage for a self-build or renovation, your provider may be able to facilitate you on the completion of the project and the awarding of the appropriate BER.
AIB, for instance, states: “You could apply for the AIB Green Mortgage rate once your self-build mortgage loan is fully drawn down and you supply us with a valid BER Cert. A valid Building Energy Rating (BER) Certificate is required to confirm eligibility.”