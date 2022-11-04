Q&A: What paperwork is required when applying for a self-build mortgage?

Presuming you own a site, this is the documentation you need to provide when seeking approval for a self-build mortgage
Q&A: What paperwork is required when applying for a self-build mortgage?

A lender will want to see full building plans and costings before approving a loan.

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 15:02
Kya deLongchamps

Here's what you require to apply for a self-build mortgage, presuming you own a site:

Before your mortgage can be approved, you’ll need to provide your lender with documentation including at least:

  • Final grant of planning permission. Check the Citizens Information website, citizensinformation.ie, for more detail on planning permission, including the different types.
  • Site map
  • Professional indemnity insurance and initial report from your Architect/Engineer/Surveyor
  • Building plans and costings
  • Initial valuation

If you want a low-interest rate in a Green Mortgage for a self-build or renovation, your provider may be able to facilitate you on the completion of the project and the awarding of the appropriate BER. 

AIB, for instance, states: “You could apply for the AIB Green Mortgage rate once your self-build mortgage loan is fully drawn down and you supply us with a valid BER Cert. A valid Building Energy Rating (BER) Certificate is required to confirm eligibility.”

Read More

'Build Your Own Home' review: Inside Cork couple’s dream house in former ‘rave cave’

More in this section

'Build Your Own Home' review: Inside Cork couple’s dream house in former ‘rave cave’ 'Build Your Own Home' review: Inside Cork couple’s dream house in former ‘rave cave’
Rhubarb, close-up Love rhubarb? Save on grocery bills by growing your own
Five fab ways to brighten up your life and your living space  Five fab ways to brighten up your life and your living space 
#Home - Improvements#Home - Changing SpacesMortgage#Banking
<p>Sun-inspired hues and Seventies silhouettes inspire the armchairs and sofas in the DFS Golden Hour collection. </p>

Five fun and fabulous finds to let winter sunshine in 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.263 s