How to protect your home from noise

NOISE? What’s bearable from one individual can be highly subjective to another. It’s important to accept that a certain level of consistent, background sound in just about any home is inevitable. This is especially true of a family home fizzing with electronics in a built-up residential area. Even rural homes will endure overnight silage cutting and dramatic cattle calls as part of the seasonal round.

Still, if the sounds regularly penetrating your domestic space (no matter how inane to others) are causing stress, and disturbing your sleep (potentially reducing the power of your immune system) it is considered noise pollution. The consistent presence of this nuisance sound could actually make you and your family ill.

Noise ingress from outside the home is particularly distressing, as it can feel like it is completely beyond our control. Quite apart from the sheer annoyance, the influence on stress-related illness up to and including heart health caused by common-place sources like cars, HGVs, and human interactions, was revealed last month in a disturbing report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Noise and Health Evidence in Ireland report estimates that noise from road vehicles was linked to 256 cases of ischemic heart disease (the narrowing of heart arteries). The EPA claims the problem resulted in 3,445 lost years of healthy life for affected individuals in the Republic. The European Environmental Agency’s own research points to 22m people suffering from chronic high levels of annoyance, and 6.5m people suffering from chronic high levels of sleep disturbance as a result of long-term noise exposure.

If you have the room for hedging and grasses, at maturity, these can go some way to deadening noise from traffic on your street. Picture: iStock

So, while the powers that work towards new and healthier environmental noise limits for our towns and cities, what can we do to turn down the volume on this nerve-shredding cacophony?

Kieran McCarthy is a working engineer, director of design and build firm, KMC Homes, Irish Examiner columnist and the co-presenter of RTÉ’s Cheap Irish Houses with Maggie Molloy. He offers this exclusive advice on muffling noise from outside sources surrounding the home:

“Depending on your location, I would certainly suggest planting some trees at the edge of your garden if you have one. The foliage in summer will help to reduce noise travel, as the sounds will naturally become diffused as they travel through the leaves and branches. I would also recommend as much natural vegetation, including grass, in the garden as possible. Anything to break up rigid uniform flat surfaces, replace these with natural growth.

“When it comes to your house look for low-hanging fruit first,” says Kieran.

“Are there gaps in your masonry? Do all your windows close properly? Is noise coming in through disused vents or chimneys? If your budget allows, upgrading your windows will certainly help. Triple-glazed will be best, but even double-glazed will make a significant difference. If you are going this far make sure to add air-tightness tape to the edges of your new windows. Check your attic: Is it insulated properly (ie at least 300mm or one foot of quilt insulation)? This insulation will help dampen external noise transmitting to your attic from the outside and making its way into your upper rooms where you sleep.”

Builder Kieran McCarthy: 'When it comes to your house look for low-hanging fruit first'

With loud, potentially disrespectful neighbours raising the roof 24/7, you don’t have to put up with unreasonable behaviour, at least that’s what the law says. The law in Ireland regarding noise is Section 108 of the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992.

Noise problems between neighbours can — and do — end up in the district court. After that, enforcement of any order is carried out by the gardaí if necessary. Cases can arise from everything from renovation work being carried out a crazy hours, to alarms being tripped daily, and even loud arguments carrying through inadequately insulated party walls between terraced homes or semi-Ds.

It is obviously better to start by opening up a respectful, face-to-face, informal line of communication regarding noise disturbance. Don’t catastrophise right out of the gate. Presume these people just don’t realise the impact their everyday racket is having on your life. With thin party walls, they may not understand fully that letting their kids ride a tea tray down the stairs all weekend is driving you mad, or that their dog, left alone in the garden is barking like a loon, late into the evening.

If you are on shift-work, and sleeping by day, you could politely ask for just a little less activity near the party wall. Internal wall insulation or floor repair is a radical but sometimes necessary solution for party wall and multi-level problems.

If, as adjoining, co-operative neighbours, nothing is working, it’s something worth exploring with a dedicated survey by a qualified engineer. Given the invasive work, expense and weird power of resonating sound through materials, you really need a firm assurance that this investment will solve the issue.

So, what if it’s not a skinny wall or bouncy boards? What if it’s not a big, ridiculous ask on your behalf, and yet the neighbours don’t make a lasting, reasonable effort to at least compromise? What if — worse still — party animals cast you as the whinging neighbourhood “Karen”, go on the offensive, and communicate that they simply will not pipe down? Sadly, you may have to ramp up the pressure.

The EPA advises: “Whenever you consider noise to be so loud, so continuous, so repeated or of such duration or pitch, or occurring at such times that it gives you reasonable cause for annoyance you can initiate action to deal with it.”

Traffic noise is not only a nuisance, it could potentially damage your health. Picture: iStock

After a period, where you know nothing has changed, and before contacting the authorities, (which will in all likelihood detonate your relationship with the neighbour forever), send your neighbour a letter. Remind them of the initial, friendly conversation. Give examples of recent occasions where you were unable to sleep, relax, or study for example due to noise ingress from their home.

Again, calmly and without threatening them with further action, ask again for cooperation and flexibility on both sides. Keep a copy of the letter. A log is vital for going forward with a formal complaint, so jot down dates and times for your records.

In the case of dogs barking after nightfall, the EPA advises: “Initially, it may be sufficient to explain to the dog owner causing the noise that it’s a nuisance and come to some mutually acceptable understanding. However, persistent problems arising from barking dogs are covered under the Control of Dogs Acts 1986 & 1992. A copy of the form used for complaints to the courts about noise from dogs is available from your local authority (city/council).”

If you have done all you can to stifle the noise between you and neighbour and quietened sound with Kieran’s tips, there are a few other things to try.

Noise between floors in a single home can be helped by checking the floors for failing floorboards and muffling sound with carpeting or rugs. Stud walls within your home can be beefed up with an additional layer of plasterboard or by re-insulating them with thick acoustic insulating batting to deaden noise between rooms. Heat pump units should be placed away from bedroom windows, and when laying out your home, check the placement of televisions and noise-creating, or throbbing large appliances, especially in single-level dwellings.

When working or studying, try noise-cancelling (over-ear) headphones. Music or ASMR-style soundtracks that reduce the presence of ambient sound from other sources can be deeply relaxing too.