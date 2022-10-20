What should I do during a power cut?

Just last week a power outage in Cork city left thousands of people in darkness, with the blackout hitting the commercial centre of Oliver Plunkett Street, Patrick's Street, half of Washington Street and surrounding areas.
If you have a water well, then the loo is going to run dry as the tank in the attic is parched. Fill a couple of buckets of water to manually refresh the tank if needed, leaving them in the bath for easy access.
If you have a corded phone that you abandoned in the garage, note its position as corded varieties won’t work without the electrically coaxed power base. Stash a pack of cards and some board games with big pieces that you can see in the half-light for a few laughs when it all just gets too much. Power cuts can really draw families together in a cosy, wartime, nostalgic sort of way.