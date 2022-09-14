Life Hack: What to do during a power cut and how to prepare for one in advance

There are fears that we may experience blackouts this winter. In the case of it coming to pass, here are some helpful tips for getting through any power cut.

Make sure all your devices are fully changed in the event of a power cut. These include your laptop, mobile phone, tablet, etc. It is also very useful to have at least one power back fully charged too. if you are without power this will charge your phone and other electrical devices.

You probably use your phone as a torch but it is worth picking up some old-school battery powered-torches too. This will save your phone’s battery but they are also more suitable for children to handle in the dark. Pick up one for every member of your household — and don’t forget to buy some batteries. Ensure you have a supply of candles too and matches or a lighter to ignite them.

Stock up on non-perishable food bit-by-bit during your regular food shop. Keep in mind that you may not be able to cook if your oven and hob are all electric so have a plan in place for what you can eat if you are without power for a few hours. Keep a thermos of hot water if possible, this will help you prepare some foods and make tea or coffee too.

When the power goes, turn off all electronic appliances, including your cooker, iron, hair styler, etc — anything that could cause a fire if plugged in when the power returns. You should also plug out other electronic devices which could be damaged in the event of an electrical surge when the power comes back. But keep one light turned on so you know when the power cut ends.

Clear a path through your home. As soon as the power goes check your house for any potential trip hazards, especially if you think you may be walking around in the dark. If you are lighting candles, don’t leave them unattended and blow them out once you no longer need them.

If you have a gas oven, don’t be tempted to use it to heat your home. While the blast of heat can be nice, it can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep a supply of warm blankets to hand instead and wear layers. You can light a fire in your fireplace but only if your chimney has been recently cleaned.

Check in on vulnerable neighbours and family members who may need help during a power cut.

If you’re worried about the food in your freezer, don’t open the door constantly to check on it. In a fully packed freezer, food will stay frozen for up to 48 hours while a half-full freezer will keep food frozen for up to 24 hours.

In a pinch, if you were unable to charge your phone or power bank ahead of the outage, you could charge them in your car if you have one.