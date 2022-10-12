Irish designers reveal the secrets to making your home a haven

As if the day-to-day stresses of life were not enough, we now have the cost of living going up making it all the more important to look over our home with a fresh eye and think about how we can make it a sanctuary of calm.

It’s something interior designer Louise Keane of Summerhouse Studio achieves through texture, scent and memories.

Natural materials and textures help promote a relaxing environment even in the kitchen, an area normally characterised by hard lines and surfaces (Frojered drawer fronts in light bamboo from Ikea €33).

Fragrance is another addition she suggests.

Nowadays we love scented candles and diffusers so we know how they can evoke feelings and memories, with certain fragrances impacting our mood.



“Like lavender and rose which are known to have calming properties,” says Louise, “so use these in scented candles, room sprays or diffusers, or even just a beautiful soap that will give a waft of fragrance as you wash your hands.”

You can give your home "soul" by displaying special photographs, treasured gifts or a favourite piece of art, she adds.



“Give it pride of place,” she says. “Maybe even place it on the hall table so you smile every time you walk through your front door to your own haven of calm.”

Natasha Rocca Devine, the founder of The Interiors NRD Design Studio, cites kitchenware chic as her number one calming tip, especially with shorter days ahead and winter and Christmas approaching.

Candles like the Rose Botanica by Brooklyn Candle Studio help to foster a sense of calm in the home surroundings (Pink jug with rattan handle €18, marble footed bowl €69, Rose Botanica candle €19 from Summerhouse Studio).

“So dining alone, with family or guests will be a relaxing comfort to any home,” she says. “Ensure you have the appropriate kitchenware and accessories to cook, with space to connect and share meals with family and friends. Also, invest in keepsake cookbooks to enjoy meals and celebratory dishes this winter and all year round.”

Second up is what she calls "bookshelf boutique" to bring a sense of comfort. “Invest in a bookshelf, shelves, desk or unit in your living, office, hall or bedroom to encourage time out,” she says.

“Mix your bookshelves with both books and affordable accessories such as plants, pots, art and even photos to colour match and complement your scheme. Ensure there is seating nearby, and for a serene style, invest in some throws to unwind in the winter months reading with a glass of wine, tea and treats.”

Scentscaping is trending as part of the cocooning process for winter, so Natasha also encourages a look she calls "scents serene".

Plant life can enhance the quality of our environment as well has having air cleansing properties, with textiles giving comfort underfoot (green Suri rug from €212 at www.next.ie).

“Investing in candles and curated scents to match your theme and preferences is key,” she explains. “Along with indoor plants which are ideal accessories to enjoy over the winter months to truly enjoy this space.”

Jackie Tyrrell, interior design architect and interior designer, suggests switching up our lighting as a quick way of changing the mood in a space.

“Swapping out our white light bulbs for a warm white or antique light bulb will immediately create a fireside glow in your home, giving the feel of a warmer more relaxing space,” she says. “It will also change the visual temperature of your room so it will appear to feel warmer, saving on those heating bills.”

Comfortable textiles and favourite wall art can add to the feeling of calm in the home (Calm Space gallery wall prints, from €10 unframed at Desenio.com).

Jackie is also a specialist in biophilic design and advocates for plant life in the home.

“Studies have shown that having plants in our built environment can directly and positively affect our mood, lowering stress and increasing happiness,” she says.

“Taking the time to care for plants not only reduces stress and increases productivity, it also may improve the air quality in our interior spaces. If your plants keep dying and you don’t have green fingers, having faux plants will still have a positive effect on your health and wellbeing.

“It sounds counterintuitive,” she adds, “but seeing fake plants offers the viewer the same physiological responses as real plants through colour, shape and form to assist in enhancing mood, reducing stress and increasing creativity.

"You will be missing factors like scent, air and recycling abilities but you do actually benefit. The same response happens, to a lesser extent, for leaf motif wallpapers and florals.”

