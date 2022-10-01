Kinsale architects turned 1970s property into this dream home 

“It was originally a single storey with a pitched roof. In the re-design, we removed the pitched roof, and replaced it with a second storey, with a flat roof,” says Lizette.
And it looks like the husband-and-wife team’s own home design, in turn, will offer an enduring fascination for their peers — winning a coveted Irish Construction Industry gong in 2021 in the residential category.
The couple regenerated, refurbished and extended a circa 1974-built bungalow.
A central, wrap-over roof light provides south light to the “living box”, which cantilevers over the car parking area, to capture views of Kinsale Harbour — and, adds Lizette, inspires the residence’s name “Peek-a-Boo!”
“The existing bungalow was in need of attention, and unfortunately there were several issues with the existing house, including minimal living accommodation, lack of connection to the garden — which sits 2.5m above the floor level of the house — poorly constructed sheds and canopies, as well as issues with thermal performance of the existing building fabric and finishes,” says Lizette.
That wrap-over roof light provides light to the “box” and down through the stairs to the ground floor. In contrast, the smaller cellular rooms on the ground floor, such as bedrooms and bathrooms, are conceived as a rustic base, referencing the stone hill out of which the site was originally cut.
“Have a clear understanding of the brief you require, how many rooms and what rooms you would like,” says the architect.
Understand your priorities, she adds: “Sometimes compromises might have to be made, to achieve your aspirations within your budget, then it is important to distinguish between what is essential versus a ‘nice to have’.
“Engage a Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland-registered architect, who can guide you with all of the above, whose work you admire, and can offer professional services and expertise, which no other building professional can provide.
Natural daylight enhances the connection with the outdoors in Peek-a-Boo!
“We used the same location of the existing window openings of the original 1970s bungalow, as this was a cost-effective solution, but increased the height openings, to allow for floor-to-ceiling windows, which brings a lot more natural daylight into the house,” says Lizette.
conneely_wessels_architects
