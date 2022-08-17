Garden Digest: Guided tours in Cork and a €5 zoom event

Gravetye Manor

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland hosts a Zoom talk on Wednesday, September 7, from 7.30- 9pm on ‘William Robinson and Gravetye Manor’.

Tom Coward, head gardener at Gravetye Manor, will talk about Irish gardener William Robinson and the enormous impact he had on 19th century gardening and the work currently undertaken at his former home, Gravetye Manor.

This is a free event for members but is also open to nonmembers for the small fee of €5.

Guided tours in Cork

Guided tours of Doneraile Park & Gardens in Co Cork, with exclusive access to the 17th century private Pleasure Gardens, Parterre, and Walled Gardens, continue on Sunday, August 21, from 2.30pm.

This series of guided tours is the result of a close collaboration between the OPW, Visit Ballyhoura, knowledgeable Doneraile Tour Guides, and talented members of the Doneraile Drama Society Group, who will be narrating some of the Estate’s history in period costumes.

Tickets €5 from Eventbrite. Children under 12 go free.

See eventbrite.ie.

National Botanic Gardens

Daily guided tours of the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin continue this summer, 11.30-12.30 and 3-4pm.

Discover the seasonal highlights of the gardens as well as some remarkable plants in its collections.

Experienced guides will also tell you about the fascinating history and international significance of the National Botanic Gardens.

This tour slot is intended for individual visitors and families. For group bookings, contact the visitor centre directly at botanicgardens@opw.ie or 01 8040319.

Tours will take place with a minimum of two people. Children under 12 go free. See Eventbrite.ie

