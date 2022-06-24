Triple celebrations for Cork at architecture 'Oscars'

From a family to a parish to an entire town, there will be triple celebrations in Cork this weekend as three designs in the Rebel County have come out tops at the prestigious Irish Architecture Awards.

A purposed-built office at the end of a garden, the Honan Chapel in University College Cork and the entire town of Cobh were winners at the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) awards.

The prizes, presented annually, acknowledge achievements in architecture and celebrate the quality of work carried out by RIAI members and the contribution registered architects make to the built environment.

Casement Square: Cobh Public Realm Urban Design Plan.

The RIAI announced 18 winners across 13 categories, in a ceremony in The Museum of Literature Ireland on Thursday evening.

The Honan Chapel conservation project, by FMP Architects, took gold in the adaptation and re-use category.

It also won the top award in the climate change category, with the jury deeming the project a “testament to the wealth of exceptional craftsmanship and conservation skills that can be found in Ireland today”.

“Once again, the awards showcased architects’ commitment to climate change as seen by the strong competition within the competitive adaptation and reuse of our existing buildings award,” said Charlotte Sheridan, RIAI president.

Cobh’s “people first” collaborative approach to urban design ensured it won its place on the podium for Placing importance on a well-designed public realm for the enjoyment of all.

It scooped the top accolade in the Urban Design and Master Planning category for projects in Cobh by Cork County Council, Capital Projects Department, as did the Ramelton, Co Donegal, project by Dedalus Architecture.

Simply Architecture's garden office in Douglas. Picture: Celeste Burdon

Simply Architecture in Douglas, Cork, owned by Gareth Sullivan won Workplace and Fit-Out award.

It had illustrious companions in the category, the other two inners being Bottleworks by Henry J Lyons, in Dublin, and Le Cheile Education Centre by Taka Architects.

The jury deemed the Douglas garden room, created by Mr Sullivan in lockdown, to be “inspiring”.

The Honan Chapel Conservation project by FMP Architects.

“This project tackled head on the challenge of working from home doing so in a restrained and appealing way. The design blends workplace and home in a seamless manner,” said the RIAI.

A fourth shortlisted Cork project, Horgan’s Quay, phase one, by O'Mahony Pike Architects, received a commended award.

In the Sustainability category, the award was given to The Marshall Building, London School of Economics and Political Science by Grafton Architects and to The Willows, a house by Peter Nickels Architects.

The winner of the Public Choice award was 10-12 Hanover Quay, Dublin Docklands, by O'Mahony Pike Architects and Mola Architecture.

Shortlisted entrants were located in Cork, Carlow, Donegal, Dublin, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Meath and Westmeath, as well as internationally in London and Liverpool, UK, and Chicago, USA.

Ms Sheridan added: “The quality of the entrants was of the highest standard with the projects delivered across all categories exemplary in their areas. Irish architects are amongst the best in the world, helping to solve complex societal problems such as climate change and transforming our public spaces into wonderful places to work and live.

"I would like to particularly congratulate the winner of our Public Choice award O'Mahony Pike Architects and Mola Architecture for 10-12 Hanover Quay, Dublin Docklands.”

The Honan Chapel Conservation project by FMP Architects.

This year’s awards also recognised Annesley Gardens by Metropolitan Workshop and Middleton Park Gate Lodge by Taka Architects in the highly competitive Living category. Le Fanu Skate-BMX and Play Park in Ballyfermot by Enriqueta Llabres Valls took home the award for Public Space in recognition of an exemplary project which strongly demonstrates active public space for all ages.

The award for Wellbeing was given to the National Forensic Mental Health Service in Portrane by Scott Tallon Walker Architects in association with Medical Architecture. Addressing the project the judges said that the new facility “creates a balance between a secure setting and a therapeutic care environment and was executed with great sensitivity maximising light and the user's connection to nature at every opportunity”.

The award for Universal Design — supported by the Centre for Excellence in Universal Design — went to India Buildings in Liverpool by Falconer Chester Hall.

Cobh Public Realm Urban Design Plan.

The Castletymon Library by Henchion + Reuter Architects won the Cultural / Public Buildings; the International Award – supported by Enterprise Ireland – went to The Marshall Building, London School of Economics and Political Science by Grafton Architects; the Ratoath College Extension by McGarry Ní Éanaigh Architects won the top award for Learning Environments. In the Research category, Restorative Practice by Denise Murray in association with CoLab was crowned overall winner.

The RIAI Awards are supported by Kingscourt Brick and Vandersanden.

For full award details see www.riai.ie