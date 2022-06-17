Check out the home office this Cork architect created in his garden 

Architect Gareth Sullivan’s project Working From Home is one of four Cork spaces shortlisted in the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Irish Architecture Awards.
“Initially working in the house was not practical so it gave me the impetus to design and build something that was specifically a work-from-home space,” he says.
“It really works as from inside I can’t see the house, so it doesn’t feel like I am working from home and there is a distinct separation between the house and the office, which is really important when working from home,” he says.
“The space is primarily used as a workspace for now but as our kids get older it will no doubt evolve to suit their needs as a study space or a social space to enjoy with their friends. The space is very versatile and with very small adaptation could become a home gym, an art studio or a music room.”
- Work From Home is shortlisted in the Workplace and Fit-Out category which is voted for by the RIAI jury
- Separate to the main award in each category, the public can also choose their favourite building across all categories in the Public Choice Award, www.riai.ie/public-choice-award-poll
The public has been encouraged to have its say and select the nation’s favourite piece of architecture — choosing from super school structures and homes with the wow factor to reimagined workplaces and adapted public spaces.
There are 31 projects on this year’s shortlist, all of which were designed by RIAI-registered architects and were completed in 2021.
“The design development utilised an online public preview of plans, workshops and remote presentations. We received 722 submissions to the process. We are immensely proud of the fact that this project is now a national case study in good practice for public participation.”
“The end-user for the building has the benefit of great views over the generous public open space, which forms a new pedestrian route between the train station and the historic city core, and the integration of the goods shed within the project offers the end-user a great variety of types of working environment,” says the architect.
The Honan Chapel at University College Cork outwardly presents as a simple oratory church and has served both as a chapel to the university and as a parish church for residents of the area for generations.
- All of the Public Choice projects are available to view online at the RIAI website. Voting closes at midnight on June 21. The winner will be announced on June 23.