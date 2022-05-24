Peter Dowdall: Why Chelsea Flower Show and Mallow Home & Garden Festival mean summer is here  

Over 20 landscaped gardens will be on display and of course, what makes this show different and special is that the gardens are permanently on display and the maturity that this has given to the site and to the show gardens is something that can’t be replicated.
The festival gardens have also been completely transformed by Dulux whose very own colour consultant, Cora Collins, will be a guest speaker on Sunday offering great advice tips on how you too can add some colour to your outdoor space.
You may see a particular plant or planting combination, a type of paving, an idea for a small, shaded corner or perhaps a novel way of screening out an eyesore. You can take this inspiration and bring it home with you.
The age of many of the plants will help you see how certain things will look as they get older. The show is now over 20 years on the go and many of the hedges and trees between the gardens have been there that long and give a true feeling of maturity to the show.
Summer is here, we can travel and mix freely once more at last, so get out and enjoy the Mallow Festival this weekend.
- Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie