Renewed €50m proposal for 143 new homes in Blarney

A €50m house-building proposal for the Blarney area, which was knocked back on a technicality by An Bord Pleanála a year ago, is set to be resubmitted tomorrow with a slightly lower residential density.

Cork developer Eoin Sheehan is set to lodge an application for 143 units, including 105 houses (detached, semi-d and terraced) and 38 apartments, at Monacnapa, Blarney, under the strategic housing development process — due to be scrapped at the end of the month — which allows developers of more than 100 homes to bypass local authorities.

Mr Sheehan lodged a similar application in 2020, albeit for 150 residential units, on the 7.65-acre site 9km north west of Cork city centre.

In December 2020, the board refused permission, saying the proposed development materially contravened the local area plan (LAP) because residential density would be in excess of what was permitted on the site. The board said the fact that it would materially contravene the LAP should have been published and, because it was not, it was not in a position to grant permission.

A spokesperson for the developer said that Mr Sheehan had considered the board’s concerns and amended his application, reducing the number of units by seven and omitting a house in close proximity to existing dwellings.

Residents on Sunberry Drive and Sunberry Heights had expressed disquiet about the proposed development viz. access/design/impact on a quiet residential area.

The spokesperson said Mr Sheehan had also made other changes in his application including preparing a more thorough visual impact assessment of the site, preparing a more robust and thorough environmental impact assessment of the development, and preparing further analysis of soil conditions and site topography.

Subject to planning approval, Mr Sheehan is “committed to having the first phase of houses available in Q1 2023”, the spokesman said.

The Monacnapa architects are BRH Design Partners, also behind The Orchards in Watergrasshill, Gleann Orga in Ballinhassig, and Springmount Crescent in Kinsale.

The development will include a creche, landscaping, and bicycle and car parking. It is expected that it will be phased over four years.

Access will be via Sunberry Heights/Sunberry Drive off the Blarney Relief Road (R617), with road upgrades planned.