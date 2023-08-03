Letters to the Editor: Our pets need housing too

Presently many companion animal owners face a Sophie’s Choice. In this instance, the choice is not which of the two children to save, but a companion animal.

Trying to secure a tenancy sees a landlord — both private and local government — forcing a prospective tenant to decide: Accept a housing offer but without their companion animal or refusing the offer because of their companion animal.

Faced with landlord intransigence, the breakup of a family unit is a daily unpleasant reality within the housing market.

Heartbreaking as it is, many are deciding to rehome their companion animals in order to accept the tenancy.

Having a companion animal has many benefits to a person’s emotional and mental health. For a landlord to deny a person’s right to live with a dog or a cat or any other fur and feather companion could be straying into a breach of human rights.

Refusing an incoming tenancy just because a family unit member wears skin, fur, or feather is akin to the worse examples of human discrimination.

Anti-discrimination legislation should be amended to make it an offence to discriminate against a person who has a companion animal/s when an application is made for a tenancy.

For those who share their lives with a companion animal, a house is just a building with walls and floors. A family home is only created when those of wet nose or beak or fin are in it.

A house but no companion animal or companion animal and no house while knowing a decision must be made with no best outcome, is choice-based mental cruelty.

Sophie being forced by a Nazi officer to decide between her son and daughter was literary fiction.

However, what is not fiction is the daily Sophie’s choice within the Irish housing market.

Landlords should drop the “fur and feather” excuse and accept that companion animals also need housing.

John Tierney

Chairperson

Waterford Animal Concern

Showing support via sports

It would appear that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) hasn’t made up its mind yet about Russian and Belarussian athletes competing in next year’s Olympics in Paris. All civilised countries should withdraw from the games if they are allowed to compete. I realise this will be a tragedy for the athletes, but the slaughter of innocent Ukrainians is more tragic. Putin has total control of the media, and nobody is allowed to criticise the war in Ukraine, under serious penalties of long-term jailing. Politicians can have a big say in this. Let us show 100% support for Ukraine by demanding we withdraw from the 2024 Olympics unless the IOC does what it should have done at the start.

John Fair

Castlebar

Co Mayo

A lot riding on Budget 2024

Dear members of Oireachtas Éireann,

Bank of Ireland’s underlying pretax profits soared 138% to €1.04bn, beating market expectations, as the bank earned large amounts on surplus cash stored with the Central Bank and said customers had been slow to move savings to its gradually improving interest-earning deposit products.

It is absolutely amazing as to how banks, energy supply companies, etc can make such astronomical profits in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. There is something seriously wrong when you have people struggling financially and yet these institutions are recording these disgusting profit levels.

It is further evidence that one of the underlying problems in our country is the distribution of wealth.

My wife and myself are old-age pensioners and cash-strapped with the constant increases in our daily modest requirements.

Yet, these conglomerates can enforce ongoing increases on the lesser well-off and us older members of society who have helped to build this country and now find ourselves penalised for doing so.

Your upcoming budget had better be some comfort to us.

Seamus Ward

via email

Still love for our ‘troubled fields’

There is an urgent question to be asked about who will tell farm bodies to stop rejecting scientifically proven evidence from such authoritative organisations like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concerning the harm that intensive farming is doing to the environment as well as contributing to climate change. The answer to this urgent question may already be there in the words of an emotionally heart-stirring warning song from the late American singer Nancy Griffith?

Ms Griffith’s stirring song ‘Trouble in the Fields’ just might have the warning message that Irish farm bodies could have the inclination of really listening to in order to get them to stop their short-term profit chasing policies before climate change brings too much drought or too much rain for Irish farmers to sustain a satisfactory living on their land for themselves and their families in the long term?

For if these Irish farm bodies only spent time considering long enough how things work in practice on farms, they might actually recall that most of their members, who are farmers, often have some unneeded and over pricey machinery lying about on their properties just like that expensive John Deere tractor mentioned in Ms Griffith’s song? On many Irish farms there’s usually often is some kind of costly machinery parked away doing nothing much, which might well be sold in order to bring the farmer who owns it out of being in the red to returning to being in the black? Then all that would have to happen next is that Irish farmers would all organise together and say, “come harvest time we’ll work it out” because as Ms Griffith truly sings “there’s still a lot of love in these troubled fields”. For as she also warns in yet another one of her great songs that in the meantime “God is watching us from a distance”.

Sean O’Brien,

Kilrush

Co Clare

‘Sean Ross Abbey’

Crimes committed by those without sin,

Untold violence hidden behind a righteous collared grin,

Upon God’s good graces,

We all should ascend,

Except those hopeless little angels,

Without a single earthly friend,

Suffer dear baby for all you have done,

Never mind what has happened, whose father?

Whose son?

For god will not save you,

Too primal of flesh,

Our sisters here burdened with cleaning your mess.

So hush child make haste now,

For come judgement day,

Sean Ross has no hostage,

You knew where you lay.

Maryanne

Co Laois

via email

Taliban censors another art form

It used to be just book burning but now the Taliban has started burning musical instruments in the province of Herat in Afghanistan.

A “voice of an angel” has been replaced by the “instruments of the devil”.

As was obvious with worries about the gyrations of Elvis the main cause of “moral corruption” was probably youthful hormones not an instrument of the devil. Music is a “gift from God” and yet the Taliban cannot see that in their blinded world.

There might be some instruments I could get by without, the bagpipes, any badly played violin and certainly the ukulele, and yet many love them.

Perhaps the range of instruments and voices could serve as an example of the diversity of people in the world, but if only they would listen.

Don’t listen to the sounds of silence.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia

Selfish interests

The headline of Jim Power’s article, ‘Unclear whose interests Irish banks serve’ is incorrect, in my opinion.

To my mind, it’s perfectly clear whose interests are being served.

The banks are commercial operations and as such, any time there is a conflict between acting “as an intermediary between savers and borrowers, and to do so in a trustworthy manner” and maximising shareholders’ returns, they will always favour the latter choice.

The banks will, at all times, act in their own and their shareholders’ interests.

Pat Kennedy

Maryborough Estate

Douglas

Cork