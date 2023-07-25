Letters to the Editor: Sectarian terms of reference in school abuse

It is reported that the Irish government’s scoping inquiry into historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools is not limited to private fee-paying schools. But it is limited to Roman Catholic-ethos schools. No abuse victim in a Protestant-ethos school may participate in the inquiry’s “survivor engagement process”. That is sectarian.

In 2016 Patrick O’Brien, a St Patrick’s Cathedral Dublin volunteer, treasurer of the Friends of St Patrick’s fundraising body, was convicted of sample charges of 1980s sexual abuse of choristers, pupils of St Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar School.

In an unreported 1989 case, O’Brien was given a two-year suspended sentence for abusing one pupil. Though previously aware of O’Brien’s activities, school and church authorities did not make parents aware of an abuser stalking cathedral precincts. They failed in their duty of care. Astonishingly, the 1989 victim saw O’Brien working in St Patrick’s in 2004 and contacted former classmates. Some who were abused had no knowledge of O’Brien’s conviction. Part of this subset of O’Brien’s victims contacted gardaí. That resulted in the 2016 conviction and custodial sentence. Unlike with Roman Catholic institutions, the Church of Ireland has not responded to a request for information on civil cases arising from this debacle.

Though deceased, the apparent failure of a duty of care by then Dean of St Patrick’s Victor Griffin and by Grammar School headmaster Brian Weir should be investigated. So too should the fact that in 2002 O’Brien admitted additional abuse to gardaí but was not prosecuted then. Twice, therefore, an abuser was effectively permitted to occasion more misery.

In May of this year, Protestant-ethos schools refused to respond to a request for information on abuse in those schools. In 2012 then retiring St Patrick’s Dean Robert MacCarthy said his church was, “lucky that there was no inquiry into sexual abuse within the Church of Ireland — if there had been, I doubt if we would have been found to be blameless”.

It is in the public interest and that of victims of abuse that this luck runs out and that the issue is publicised. The government inquiry’s sectarian terms of reference should be changed.

Niall Meehan

Journalism & Media Faculty

Griffith College

Dublin

Polling numbers are representative

John Fair had a letter published regarding the “RTÉ debacle” and in particular to the poll about Ryan Tubridy’s return to the airwaves— ‘Polling numbers’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, July 21). He says 1,000 people were surveyed and that “makes the results misinformative and unrepresentative”. If he read any opinion poll of the political parties he would see similar numbers of people were polled.

Ciarán McCarthy

Ballinlough

Cork

Garda are out of touch — and ideas

Photoshoots by the minister for justice and senior gardaí will not allay public fears.

The recent vicious and unprovoked assaults on an innocent tourist and members of the public has shown that the policing models and modernisation changes introduced in the last decade or so in An Garda Síochána haven’t worked.

These changes adopted by senior Garda managers and the minister for justice come from policing forces abroad where armed response and use of lethal force is more common than the community based approach that has always been the hallmark of An Garda Síochána.

No amount of walkabouts after the events of these past number weeks or months will have any effect on preventing the increasing vicious attacks on tourists and citizen alike.

Gardaí on the frontline will tell you of their frustration at the many restraints being placed on them by Garda management who are tone deaf to their concerns and a minister for justice more aligned to the “woke” agenda or introducing a hate bill, rather than listening to those who are most affected.

The Policing Authority, who have become another layer of bureaucratic nonsense have reverted to type.

Commissioner Drew Harris’s introduction of the Anti Corruption Unit, which is not required as there are plenty of other investigation units in the force to deal with matters like this, has depleted much needed resources from other areas that require them and has only instilled fear among frontline gardaí with the discredited Gsoc body who have shown that it is no longer fit for purpose.

Many of us, including retired or serving gardaí, along with many media commentators, have warned the powers that be that until they get back to basics and stop obfuscating and introducing irrational unneeded policies, directives, and bodies, then victims of criminality and members of the public will, come the next election, make the ultimate decision of who should be in charge of policing both at commissioner and minister level.

The reality for the public and tourist alike is that we have a department and a senior Garda management who are out of touch and out of ideas.

Christy Galligan (retd garda sergeant)

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

‘Lovely’ Liam on programme repeat

One programme repeat I will actually forgive RTÉ for, is last Friday’s Nationwide. First screened in 2004, it featured the late Liam Clancy, as he took us on a tour of his beloved Carrick-on-Suir.

What a lovely singing, and indeed speaking, voice he had. Rest in peace Liam, “fine man you were”.

Tom Gilsenan

Dublin 9

Non-payment of TV licence fee

People are voting on RTÉ’s financial and accountancy scandal with the non-payment of the licence fee. Figures for July show a dramatic drop in licence fee support which is not surprising given the lack of candour by RTÉ in giving clear answers about serious financial irregularities.

'RTÉ has enjoyed a pivotal role in national and public life to the point of monopoly in this country.'

RTÉ has clearly admitted presenting false accounts yet some executives caught up in the scandal are looking for a golden parachute, costing the taxpayer even more wasted money which is also causing further anger among the public.

There has also been ongoing criticism of the broadcaster long before this financial scandal broke regarding programming, editing, and news coverage and never ending criticism about repeats.

RTÉ has enjoyed a pivotal role in national and public life to the point of monopoly in this country and it is no harm that the old guard is given a good kick up the backside. RTÉ is not the fountain of truth. Many other media sources are available, without shelling out for a €200m broadcaster which is more concerned with careers and celebrities than servicing the public which pay for it substantially.

The fact that the government is now planning to shell out a whopping €16m in interim payments to keep the lights on a Montrose will further anger the public, which now see RTÉ as an extravagant waste of public money.

RTÉ have been rolling in the clover for long enough and now face a massive boycott of the licence fee.

RTÉ has to come fast and clean to save what is left of the broadcaster, or face meltdown and closure.

Maurice Fitzgerald

Shanbally

Co Cork

Golf tour events should be tough

It was great to see challenging bunkers at the Open at Hoylake.

Too often at PGA and European Tour courses, the bunkers are located on the sides of wide fairways, are very shallow, and players can hit shots of 200 yards or more from them onto the greens. In many ways, players are better off in these bunkers than in the rough.

It is no surprise to see events being won with ridiculous scores of 20 to 25 or so under par. This makes for very boring viewing. It is no surprise that players complain when a tough challenge is prepared at Open courses.

All tour events should present a tough challenge and it is time the organisers started to bring scoring back towards par — the benchmark for the game.

T Long

Model Farm Rd

Cork.