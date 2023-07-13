Letters to the Editor: Think of the wellbeing of people being scrutinised this closely

As someone who is passionate about mental health and wellbeing, I wonder how one might cope with the continued scrutiny and questioning faced by RTÉ and its employees recently in the Oireachtas, as well as the reputational damage that has been caused to individuals.

There is only so much pressure a human being can take.

I think that this whole crisis has been managed very poorly by RTÉ. There has been little to no protection for its employees in terms of their mental health and wellbeing, which brings another underlying cultural issue of the organisation into question. One might argue these RTÉ professionals should ‘be able’ for six hours of severe pressure. I would argue that when such a hearing is on national television, it may just be too much for anyone to handle.

Ryan Tubridy stated that there has been a ‘human bypass’ in the manner of questioning. I would say that, given the nature of this controversy, the committee members have generally shown a degree of compassion and understanding for the people behind the scenes. However, with corporate governance issues as serious as those arising, there is little room for empathy or compassion.

As with much crisis management, timely decisions need to be made, which has most certainly been the case with this controversy ... arguably to the detriment of people’s reputation, which can lead to devastating outcomes for their mental health.

I would like to see a softening within the Oireachtas committees' line of questioning in terms of assuming wrongdoing by individuals before knowing the facts. One can get to the “who, what and where” through direct questioning without putting people’s careers, reputations, and health on the line.

I do feel it can be avoided by giving people the chance to explain their position on a given matter as well as toning down the theatrics and accusations made by some committee members.

Cathal O’Reilly, Clonmel, Tipperary

Pause for thought would benefit us all Perhaps it might be a good idea if the new RTÉ management brought back one important radio programme that used to be on years ago and was broadcast, if I remember correctly, before 11am just after Gay Byrne’s programme? Gay Byrne in his studio in 1982. A reader suggests we could all benefit from the pause for thought that used to follow his daily programme. File picture: RTÉ This programme was called 'Thought for the Day' and used to give badly-needed spiritual advice to people of all religions and none, in a world becoming increasingly dependent on material needs. So if both the “talent” and the new management of RTÉ could stop for a brief while during their busy morning schedule and listen to the spiritual advice that an important programme such as 'Thought for the Day' could once again give them, then they might not always consider that the making of money is the solution to all of RTÉ’s problems. Spirituality, I believe, is like the relatively cheap engine oil that every engine needs to keep running smoothly. Radio listings in 'The Cork Examiner' on February 5, 1974 including the repeat of the early-morning pause for thought that used to follow Gay Byrne's show. Likewise, in the same way, people also need spirituality in their lives in order to stay working smoothly together before any disputes or disruptions should sadly start up between them and then eventually, one day, their friendship and co-operation together grinds to a complete stop — as it seems to have happened in RTÉ recently. Sean O’Brien, Kilrush, Co Clare

Listen to the listeners

Mr Bakhurst says the attitude of staff towards the return of the former Late Late Show host to his radio show will be a “major consideration” in the final decision. What about the attitude of the listeners?

Mattie Lennon, Blessington, Co Wicklow

Missed opportunity Mr Tubridy missed an opportunity to call out the outrageous tones in questioning, support his friend Mr Kelly, and ask the chairman of the PAC, Brian Stanley, if he felt a chocolate salesman was suitably skilled to negotiate with the C-suite in RTÉ. David O’Gara, Douglas, Cork

What a performance

Every second comment on the Oireachtas committee hearings about RTÉ seems to involve the word “performance”, and an assessment as to whether we were given a good one or a bad one.

These hearings are supposed to be a search for the truth, not an audition for the next Toy Show musical. Performance is irrelevant.

Neal O’Carroll, Glebemount, Wicklow Town

Big-screen treatment for Tubridy Could the current obsession with the RTÉ debacle lead to a future film Ryan’s Slaughter? Aileen Hooper, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

The nation no longer needs RTÉ

The current revelations about dealings at RTÉ have shocked the nation, and it is reassuring that these matters are being brought out in the open.

Public trust in our State broadcaster has been dwindling for a long time, especially over the last three years, when RTÉ was clearly seen by many to be acting as the public relations arm of Government. We are all obliged to pay for it if we have a television set, and so it is at an advantage over independent rivals. A similar situation is evident in the UK with the BBC.

RTÉ no longer serves our nation well, is a bar to independent and competitive journalism, and needs to be shut down.

Rosie Cargin, Compass Hill, Kinsale