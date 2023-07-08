Letters to the Editor: Community is a tapestry woven with threads of kinship here in Ireland

The first time I set foot in Ireland, my heart was a bundle of hope and apprehension. Would this land of emerald meadows and ancient tales welcome a wandering soul? Little did I know, the Irish heart beats in sync with kindness.

My initiation into Irish warmth was aboard a bus. A smile from the driver and a word of cheer set the stage. It was like a whisper through the winds, “welcome, friend”.

I felt it again when my parents visited. The quaint streets were alight with the warmth of strangers’ smiles. They greeted my parents with open hearts. My mother’s eyes twinkled, and my usually reserved father was abuzz with stories.

In Ireland, community is a tapestry woven with threads of kinship. It’s in the shared laughter at local pubs, the vibrant festivals that dance through the streets, and the heartfelt talks over cups of tea. It’s also in the way the Irish give — with open hands and hearts. The spirit of charity here is as vast as the rolling hills.

My favourite memory is of sitting with my parents at a small café. The waitress, intrigued by their accents, struck up a conversation. We shared stories, and I watched as the lines between strangers blurred.

There, surrounded by the scent of coffee, amid the ebb and flow of laughter, I found it — the essence of Ireland.

This enchanting land, with its heart of gold, did not just offer me shelter; it gifted me a sense of belonging that I never knew I craved. It cradled not just me, but my family, in a tender, unyielding embrace.

In Ireland, every smile is a poem, every greeting a melody, and every act of kindness a tapestry that binds hearts together.

Thank you, Ireland, for being the hearth that warms wandering souls, and for teaching me that home isn’t just a place — it’s where hearts find each other.

Sláinte to the land that turned strangers into kin.

Mahak Jhamb, Larkfield Way, Dublin18

Recalibrate funding for animal welfare It is a kindness to say that that Animal Welfare Grant Programme (2023), which is now open to applicants, is welcome financial acknowledgement by the Government that frontline animal welfare work deserves funding. In 2022, €5.8m allocated was allocated to 99 animal welfare charities to support their vital work. And in the ‘only in Ireland category’, one of the organisations given public funding operates a wildlife killing programme as part of its work. Given the Herculean task faced by these organisations to get Irish people to respect and care for animals this funding will be spent without any noticeable curtailment of animal abuse. A number of animal welfare organisations will use their grant to settle large outstanding veterinary bills, so in real terms very little of the allocated funding is added to the financial store of the business end of animal rescue. The practical nature of animal rescue organisations ensures a ‘spend rather than hoard’ approach to income. With the spectre of outstanding bills looming over them and endless engagement with the fundraising process the animal rescue work goes on. An allocation of €5.8m might appear generous but it’s only a dot on a spreadsheet. Compare and contrast time. In the period from 2001 to 2023, the Department of Agriculture has sluiced a total of some €1.64bn into horse and greyhound racing. On a 2023 financial weighing scales the right pan has €91m allocated to horse racing and greyhound racing while the left pan has €5.8m allocated to animal welfare. Money extracted from the citizen’s purse is being dished out to support two minority recreational interests. Clearly a funding recalibration needs to be undertaken. This would involve withdrawing in its entirety funding from horse racing and greyhound racing and allocating reality tinged funding to animal welfare services. Until that happens, the Department of Agriculture annual Christmas gift has to be met with, ‘thanks but you really shouldn’t have’. John Tierney, Campaigns director, Association of Hunt Saboteurs

Camp residents endure hardship

Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, which was recently the location of an Israeli military operation, is home to over 15,000 Palestinians.

The camp was originally built in 1953 after the Nakba (as the Palestinians call it), or catastrophe, which took place at the ending of the British Mandate, the UN Partition Plan, and the ensuing war, resulting in the mass displacement of 750,000 Palestinians.

Jenin camp’s residents suffer some of the highest rates of poverty and unemployment in the region.

In 1967, Israel occupied the Palestinian West Bank and 56 years later the continuing occupation breaches countless International Human Rights treaties and laws, including the Fourth Geneva Convention and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The recent invasion and bombardment of Jenin refugee camp by Israel’s military forces has resulted in the killing of 10 people and the displacement of at least 3,000 camp residents, who are already multi-generational refugees.

Israel must observe international human rights law and international humanitarian law and end its occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and its siege of the beleaguered Gaza Strip. Generations of Palestinians growing up under occupation must be given the right to self-determination.

Gary Daly, Co-chair, Socialist Lawyer’s Association of Ireland

West stands idly by as Palestine deteriorates The situation in Palestine is desperate: The aerial and ground attacks on the thousands of people of the crowded Jenin refugee camp has been lethal. Israel, in the grip of an extremist right-wing government is escalating the violence. The Israeli military bulldozers have returned to destroy roads, vehicles, and water supplies. It knows that empty words from Western leaders give it cover to commit any number of atrocities in pursuit of its expansionist policy. Once again the godfather of Israel,the US administration, says that “Israel has the right to defend itself” — from what dangerous adversary? Israel has the third best equipped army in the world. Whereas the oppressed Palestinians, stateless and defenceless, suffering eviction and beatings from Jewish settlers fight back with primitive weapons thus giving Israel the propaganda to indiscriminately kill more Palestinians, labelled as terrorists, and destroy their property and infrastructure. Why does the West give Ukraine immense support and armaments to justifiably defend itself and no support whatsoever for Palestinians as they justifiably fight for basic survival? Palestine with its long history of a sophisticated and functioning society has practically been destroyed since the US-UN sponsored establishment of the Israeli state whose sole ambition is to cleanse the entire area of Palestine of its indigenous Palestinians and confiscate their property and lands for illegal Jewish settlements. Will the West continue to stand idly bye as millions of Palestinians are driven to refugee status in overcrowded boats heading for the not so welcoming shores of Europe? Don Teegan, Union Hall, Co Cork