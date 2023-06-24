Letters to the Editor: Universities see international students just as cash cows

I came across a recent article stating that Irish universities have fallen in global rankings (irishexaminer.com, May 15). The article claims that the increase in research and funding in other universities has made it harder for them to compete. However, as a master’s student, this looks very different from the inside.

I believe that the quality of research and funding is only as good as the best students. In that regard, I must say that your colleges have some of the brightest minds I have ever encountered.

It is the colleges’ inability to manage the influx of students (which I would like to call the greed of Irish universities and the government) that discourages those who would like to pursue a career in academia.

This greed on the part of colleges has resulted in many students exceeding their planned expenditure. As an international student, we are simply expected to be able to pay up, and with little to no support, we students carry the burden and face challenges every day.

There have been enough protests and discussions regarding housing issues. I do not intend to give it a specific direction; rather, I question the ability of the colleges. It is insulting that, on average, international students shell out more money in Ireland than the average person’s income in a single year, yet they scramble to find accommodation.

The blatant disregard of colleges for not informing their students and admitting more international students every year without addressing the issues or challenges they might face is nothing short of reality.

As a student of UCC, I often come across news about funding for improving existing buildings or constructing new ones, costing the college hundreds of millions of euros in the past year. This only proves my point, as I have not been able to find or come across a single article in the last three years about a new student accommodation being planned, let alone built. Meanwhile, two new private student accommodations with over 100 rooms each, costing over €1000 euros a month, have sprung up within a km radius of UCC in just the past year. I don’t need an entire floor to sit with friends apart from my common area if I know that it could accommodate a 100 students overnight who have no other choice but to camp out in the college garden.

Coming from a “developing nation”, as the Westerners would like to call us, it is a shame that no hospital within a 5 km radius of my college was able to treat my fellow international student for an injured arm. They were left unattended for over 6 hours in the ER. Either my friends are extremely busy or just lazy, but I haven’t come across a single one who has a registered GP. With this state of healthcare, health insurance is a must to obtain a residential permit in the Republic of Ireland.

I have always believed that crime in Ireland was invisible to the average person, as major news about it never reached my country. It didn’t take me too long to realize that the definition of crime in Ireland is a joke. There is a nation that worries about teenagers running around like hooligans with no accountability, but no action is taken against them because they are young?!

The same article states that most European universities have fallen in the rankings, as have most universities in the US, with stiff competition from Asian universities gaining ground.

I would also like to note that most international students are Asians. These students are the ones in your STEM programs, which are the strong points for global rankings. For every scientific paper published by European professors, there are a good number of international students who have spent hours and tens of thousands of euros in fees, only to never be mentioned in the work.

I am not asking for facilities to be improved or laws to be changed to accommodate international students. I am simply requesting that the colleges clearly warn students about these issues when admitting them.

Subhash Nalamati

The Lough

Cork

Late past the post with a tribute to Pat

I would like to pay a very belated tribute to Pat Keane the former racing man for ‘De Paper’ who retired some years ago. I was a great fan of his at all the races and he was quite obvious there with his big bag on his hip. He was the best tipster, if there is such a fellow. I remember I was at Downpatrick Races and going up by train to Newry and bus to Downpatrick. I saw tips by Pat: NB and Sweep. I placed £20 on both horses and a £20 pound before going to the races and, at the races, backed them again. The rest is history, both won.

David Ahern

New Haven, Cahir

Co Tipperary

Unemployed could help out fire service

It is clear from the ongoing dispute with part-time fire and rescue people that more full-time fire and rescue people are needed, not part-time staff who are under great strain with two jobs in many cases. Part-time fire and rescue people have an agreement with their employers to leave suddenly when their pager goes off and attend an emergency call, which could take them away from their work for some time, depending on the extent of the emergency. They get a base salary for the fire and rescue work they do plus a top-up

based on how many calls they attend. However, there is no reason why the long-term unemployed cannot take these positions, rather than those with two jobs complaining about the salary of the second job they have.

Council application forms state that “unemployed people are welcome to apply” but one gets the feeling that those who have a job already are much favoured and currently make up the bulk of retained firefighters. Retained part-time fire and rescue people have to get to the station within five minutes from their place of work. This is not guaranteed depending on traffic congestion and it may not always be possible to simply drop what might be dangerous work at the first workplace and shoot off to an emergency call to their second job.

If the jobless were to take fire and rescue jobs they would not have to leave their primary place of work and response times would be far shorter. When it comes to recruitment in this country the employed are favoured over the unemployed, but the results are not always better.

Maurice Fitzgerald

Shanbally

Co Cork

Climate action is also for older generation

Often, discussions regarding climate change, its impact on our environment, and the reasoning for climate action centre on providing a better world for children and future generations.

Whilst this can be important framing for parents and future parents, we must not forget our older generations who will live with the effects of climate change already occurring.

Older people are at greater risk when it comes to various aspects of climate change.

There is a greater risk to their health with regards temperature extremes — extreme heat in summer and severe cold in winter may lead to more deaths.

They are more vulnerable to air pollution and may be less mobile, reducing their ability to deal with flooding, fires, and storms.

Older adults may depend on others for medical care and assistance with daily life, increasing their vulnerability to extreme weather events. If their carers cannot get to them, they will be in jeopardy.

This conversation arose as I thought about my own parents and in-laws following this past weekend of intense thunderstorms. Whilst rightly worrying about the future,

we can often forget that the

future is shared with young and old.

Climate change is not a future concern. It is happening now and we must act accordingly for all generations and vulnerable communities.

Criodán Ó Murchú

Peterswell

Co Galway

Irish peacekeepers deserve better

By far and away our most important and consequential export: The conduct of our military personnel abroad. From Katanga to Lebanon. Irish soldiers have kept the peace in very dangerous places since the 1960s.

At this moment in time, some of our soldiers are required to apply for social protection payments just to get by. That cannot be right.

Let us all remember the old adage: “ No one wants to be a soldier. But every man wishes he once was one.”

From Katanga to the Lebanon and all parts dangerous. A department of the State that never ceases to distinguish itself. Honest brokers. Courageous people who hold the line when the shit hits the fan. A huge part of our international reputation. The people who ensure that the Irish are good and decent world citizens.

It is long past time we looked after them better.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork