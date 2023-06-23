Letters to the Editor: Outdoor education can make happy minds

The news that primary schools will soon be able to benefit from dedicated mental health and wellbeing experts is extremely welcome ('Mental health teams to be brought into primary schools').

This is an important investment, recognising that many children are struggling with anxiety and that school attendance is an important positive factor in helping young people deal with mental health challenges.

In addition to the preventative and clinical support being offered under this pilot scheme, there are other steps we can take to create an ideal environment for vulnerable children and teenagers. For instance, as a country, we should make greater use of the wealth of opportunities open to us for outdoor education.

The World Health Organization has found that children with regular exposure to green spaces are as much as 55% less likely to develop mental health problems such as substance abuse, stress-related illnesses, and eating disorders.

Moreover, outdoor education is an excellent tool to help students develop their self-esteem, increase their sense of belonging to a community, and appreciate their potential to affect environmental crises. Issues surrounding mental health are far from simple, but the case must be made that we can make much greater use of outdoor education, in our efforts to support the mental health of our young people.

Hans Zomer

CEO

Global Action Plan

Future-proofing

We were clearing out our attic recently and came across a copy of Cosaint Shibhialta Bás Beatha (On Survival in a Nuclear War, 1965). This booklet was issued by the Irish government to every Irish household at the height of the Cold War and the imminent threat of nuclear war.

As the most recent war in Europe drags on, the Doomsday Clock of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists is now at 90 seconds to midnight and the risk of nuclear war has come back to haunt us.

In the interests of the safety of our citizens, could the Government please re-issue an up-to-date booklet on how to survive a nuclear war? The one that we have is

somewhat out of date. For example, people living in bungalows will find it hard to hide in the cupboard under the stairs. We also need advice on the use of fire extinguishers instead of a mop!

Should we all be provided with fire blankets, for example? There are many other things the Government could do in relation to the security of its citizens. I think a grant for each family to build a nuclear bunker would be a good start.

For people living in apartments in our cities, I think the Government could look at places like Tara Mines with a view to converting these into shelters. This would be money well spent in the planning of the ‘defence’ and ‘security’ of our citizens.

Besides all this, we are well aware that none of these proposals will defend or protect us from the existential threat from the

environmental crisis.

Seán English

Naas

Co Kildare

We need clear communicators

This idea that An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is “a poor communicator” baffles me. If anything, he is sometimes “a too clear communicator”. I disagree with him on many things. But the best thing about him is what you see is what you get.

Bertie Ahern. I never knew what he was saying or where he truly intended to take us. I still don’t. Mary Lou — same goes. All kinds of everything. “For” and “against”. Never cornered for a direct answer. This sculpted assiduous vagueness and dexterity doesn’t serve the electorate one bit.

The President is also a clear communicator. No wonder he’s in bother. An Tánaiste, also a clear communicator. Clear communicators. In other words, democrats. We the people need and deserve to know where our leaders propose to lead us to. Otherwise, we wind up not knowing what we are voting for. In my opinion, we have no idea whatsoever where Sinn Féin intend to take us. Lucky dip, I suppose.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Statesmanship over brinkmanship

Leo seems completely adrift since coming into Taoiseach’s office for the second time. He completely pales in comparison to Micheál Martin’s recent tenure in the office.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar:Party is polling badly.

Fine Gael hoped for a bounce in polls when Varadkar regained the Taoiseach’s office, instead they are now polling the worst they ever have this century. It seems that Varadkar’s plan to regain confidence in the public and his own party is to lose it in government by lashing out at his coalition partners.

The sooner Varadkar relinquishes the role, be it to Harris or whoever, the sooner we can get back to statesmanship over brinkmanship.

Ben Ryan

Dublin

‘Much loved’ GAA brand should stay

Camán (hurling) and caid (football) are recorded in early Irish history as games of the ancient Tailteann Games, which championed athleticism, strength, and skill. Michael Cusack, concerned about falling standards in Irish games due to British oppression, was determined to re-establish the ancient Tailteann Games as an athletics competition with a distinctive Irish flavour and to promote camán and caid as the national pastimes.

With that objective in mind, Cusack, along with Maurice Davin, John Wyse Power, John McKay, J K Bracken, Joseph O’Ryan, and Thomas St George McCarthy founded the “Gaelic Athletic Association for the Cultivation and Preservation of National Pastimes”, later shortened to Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), on November 1,1884, in Hayes Hotel, Thurles.

Hurling, Gaelic football, handball and rounders became the games governed by the GAA while the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association (CA) were subsequently established to promote Ladies Football and camogie, respectively. The GAA, LGFA, and CA are now working towards a timely amalgamation.

Former president Mary McAleese is the independent integration chairperson in the move towards a single association. There is a huge appetite at grass roots-level for an all embracing unitary association based on inclusion, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The founders of the GAA understandably included the word “athletic” in the name of the association. With the benefit of hindsight and in view of the fact that the GAA is “games” based, Gaelic Games Association might have been a better choice of name in 1884.

However, as the GAA brand name is long established, universally recognised, very successful, and much loved, I hope Ms McAleese will recommend its retention as the name of the new association.

Billy Ryle

Tralee

Co Kerry

Voluntary workers get the short straw

I refer to your article ‘Think tank recommends pay rises of up to 15% in charity sector’.

Voluntary organisations provide over 70% of services to disabled people. These are essential everyday services. Unfortunately, many of those working in voluntary organisations are paid far less than those doing similar work in the HSE or other state agencies.

The disability sector greatly welcomes the TASC/Wheel report: The future of public service delivery and the Community and Voluntary sector. It starkly outlines the growing gap in pay for those working in the sector and the threat this is to services.

We are aware that the Workplace Relations Commission is meeting on the issue of pay disparity. Essential services to disabled people are being eroded daily by the inability of voluntary organisations to attract and retain staff.

The WRC process needs to deliver, and from here on those providing these essential services in voluntary organisations need to be included in government pay negotiations.

John Dolan

CEO Disability Federation of Ireland

Fumbally Lane

Dublin 8