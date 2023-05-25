Letters to the Editor: Selling off our energy control is a disgrace

Why are we not facing up to the incontrovertible fact that the policy of privatisation as practiced by this government continues to be detrimental to the wellbeing, health, and wealth of our nation?

This Government has demonstrated beyond doubt that it is not one which should be ‘entrusted’ to deal with big business at any level let alone one which will shape the parameters of the nation’s vital energy requirements well into the future.

Here we are in the midst of an energy crisis which is causing penury, misery, frustration and despair amongst the people. Just look at the Corrib Gas Field giveaway, parts of which were subsequently ‘farmed out’ to Norwegian, Canadian, and Spanish interests by Shell. Look at the National Children’s Hospital debacle. Look at the sale of the Whitegate gas-fired power station which had cost €400m to build only four years previous and was then sold off to the British conglomerate Centrica for €120m. Then we had the broadband giveaway to Eir which has been mired in ongoing complaints and controversy for years. Prior to that we had Telecom Eireann sold off and stripped down by the profiteers. Look at Bórd Gais. These are but a few of a long list.

The one commodity which is necessary to advance the nation and the lives of every man, woman, and child in this country every day of the week, fifty-two weeks of the year and every year into the future is ENERGY. Every single aspect of life on this island will depend on security of energy supply every day from here on in.

This disastrous merry-go-round is starting all over again with the signing over of ownership and control of our green energy ‘fields’ to private enterprise and their private boardrooms and shareholders.

How does the question of our future energy security fit in to all of this? The citizens are the real shareholders of the nation’s natural resources which should not be in the gift of a political party elected for five years but who assume the power to sign over ownership and control of these resources to private enterprise for an indeterminate number of years.

With €50-60 billion ‘coming on stream’ it beggars belief that any government would not secure a good portion of our energy resources completely independent of the casino-like international energy markets so that future crises can be averted.

Where are the politicians with vision and courage?

Joe Brennan

Ballinspittle

Co. Cork

Inch community could go extra mile

As you will see from my address I live in a place that is isolated, is short of “facilities” whatever that means, and has 60+ people living in a hotel.

They are people whose country has been ravaged, they show us photos of their destroyed houses.

We have made them welcome, we have supported them, we have provided clothes and other equipment as needed. They are supported by the HSE and Department of Social Protection.

When they need to go to the nearest town they need to take a boat and a bus.

Can the people of Inch not help their refugees?

Barry Mahon

Sherkin Island

Cork

Better housing supports needed

Regarding the article ‘Ministers and gardaí discuss issues around asylum-seeker housing’ (May 19): There is a big problem with housing in Ireland, some of it coming because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This country is beautiful and I really enjoy everything about it except housing.

My advice to the councils is don’t control people too much — you have to alow us to live with friends.

I feel I am in prison because of the system.

If you try to rent for a short period of time they will tell you you can pay your bill forever, which is not fair at my age as I need their support.

I remember some direct provision centres in Dublin helping people to get a place so newcomers will get their place.

I never see this outside Dublin. there is no housing support except registration with the council or HAP. We need more support.

Mesgana Aster

Hatch Hall

Dublin

Undesirable treatment

Regarding the article by Sarah Clancy, ‘Clare has welcomed thousands, but what happened this week is inexcusable’ (May 20).

The authorities must act immediately and stop this because soon Ireland will be ruled by bullies and intimidators who will dictate what’s acceptable, not only in relation to refugees, but anyone deemed “undesirable”. I was sickened by the news that people entered a privately hired bus and did a headcount, segregating refugees into “acceptable” and others that have no right to be here. This mob harassed already severely traumatised people!

The same as citizens of Ireland have their rights, asylum seekers and refugees have their rights of protection.

When providing accommodation to refugees, the authorities are obligated to protect them while they are getting to their destination and when they live there. I demand this from the government!

Aneta Stepien

Maynooth

Co Meath

Ireland faces into the modern age

Regarding the article ‘Micheál Martin: Far right accusing asylum seekers of ‘terrible things’ to spread fear’. Being an English citizen and currently living in Ireland my observations are a comparable assimilation of what has happened in the UK over the past 30+ years ... a complex situation, and currently a place of turmoil and uncertainty.

Ireland’s history until the late 20th century was idyllic, archaic and terrifying, its geographical location unique.

Unlike the UK, there was no industrial revolution that accelerated it into the ‘modern age’.

The current threat and intimidation of outsiders is understandable within this context and inflicted on an unsuspecting public with political diffidence, uncertainty and foolishness.

Multiculturalism has its pros and cons however, whatever will happen to national and cultural identity and historical significance?

Peter Teasdale

Bantry

Co Cork

Longwave goodbye

I have a quite elderly relative who lives in the English midlands.

One of his daily pleasures over the years has been tuning into RTÉ radio via longwave to keep abreast of events in Ireland.

While it is certainly understandable that RTÉ would move to embrace new technology, surely the move to abandon the longwave service completely is somewhat premature.

There are still many of the Irish diaspora who moved to Britain in the post-war years who avail of this service, and with the best will in the world it is perhaps asking a little too much that they now have to devote time and expense to avail of internet-based technologies.

Surely preserving the longwave service for another five to 10 years would justify the expense in maintaining this age cohort’s links to Ireland, especially given the role many of them played over the years in sending financial remittances back home, and in preserving Irish culture and community in Britain.

We owe them at least this much.

Declan Burke

Celbridge

Co Kildare

Curricula changes must be discussed

Ireland has rapidly become a multicultural and multi-ethical society. The associated upheaval gave rise to the existence of diversity of religions and diversity of ethical stances of various communities residing in Ireland. The Muslim community, which happily chose for themselves, their families, and their children to live and to set down roots here in Ireland, are aware that they have rights and responsibilities to observe.

We are aware that the contemporary situation has given rise to a variety of challenges that people in the past did not have to contemplate or deal with. However, this has to be done in an appropriate way, taking into consideration the multicultural and multi-ethical aspects of Irish society.

Currently it is argued that the Department of Education is considering a proposed set of changes introduced to SPHE/RSE junior level. The proposal includes teaching on pornography, consent, sexual orientation, and gender identity. There is no doubt that we support improving curricula that reflect day-to-day challenges and equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to make choices based on awareness. However, the current proposal is in need of further consideration and deliberation conducted among educationalists and religious scholars.

We are concerned about the proposal as it stands, since it leads to the exposure of children to such topics at an inappropriate age, and hence it may lead to values unwelcomed by their parents. We believe that at this stage it is appropriate to invite educationalists and scholars to cooperate in preparing such a programme in order to respect Irish diversity. We prefer that these classes remain optional out of respect for parental values.

Dr Ali Selim

Islamic Cultural Centre Ireland

Clonskeagh

Dublin 14