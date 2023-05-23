Letters to the Editor: Everyone should have a safe place to live

A direct appeal to the government

I hope this letter finds you in good health. I am writing to bring to your attention the dire situation I have been facing as a result of Fingal County Council’s failure to provide me with adequate housing for the past 13 years.

As a responsible citizen, I have been actively seeking suitable accommodation during this extended period, with multiple attempts to communicate my circumstances to the county council. Unfortunately, despite my continuous efforts, I have not received any satisfactory resolution or assistance to address my housing needs.

Living without a stable and secure home has taken an immense toll on my wellbeing and overall quality of life. The lack of appropriate housing has not only affected my physical health but has also resulted in emotional distress, financial instability, and social isolation. It is disheartening to find myself in this situation with no real prospects of escaping without government intervention.

It is my firm belief that every individual deserves access to safe and affordable housing, as it is a fundamental human right. The government has a responsibility to ensure its citizens have the opportunity to lead dignified lives and can thrive within their communities. The prolonged absence of suitable housing for me is a clear indication that this responsibility has not been met. I urge the government to reevaluate its current housing policies and allocation processes. It is imperative to prioritise and streamline the allocation of housing resources to ensure that individuals in similar situations to mine do not face homelessness and prolonged periods of insecurity.

I trust in your commitment to serving the needs of the community and providing equal opportunities for all citizens. I have faith that, with your assistance, we can rectify this long-standing issue and pave the way for a better future.

Gabor Szocs, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Support for man convicted of abuse A recent court case saw seven letters of support submitted for a man convicted of grooming and sexually assaulting a child, including one from his employer. While I believe that such references are unnecessary, the character of a person convicted of such crimes having been firmly established by his conviction, it is at least refreshing to see that courts are now willing to name such referees. Communities can then make their own decisions on whether or not to patronise businesses which come out in support of abusers. Bernie Linnane, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Alcohol, it seems, isn’t good for you

'It’s past time that people are made aware of what’s good for them or — in the case of alcohol — what’s bad for them.' Stock picture

The signs were to be seen all over the country, the message was loud and clear.

“Guinness,” we were told “is good for you”. I’m sure that at the time in many households in Ireland some families would be of the opinion that there was nothing good about Guinness, or for that matter, any intoxicating liquor. Families who were living on the breadline saw their meagre allowance reduced even more by alcohol addiction in addition to all the other harms associated with alcohol abuse.

Advertising has changed a lot since then, now we have radio, TV, print, and social media. It’s everywhere, even where it’s not supposed to be because of a loophole in the law. Many decades have passed since we were told of the health benefits of alcohol by the industry and thankfully since then the World Health Organization has come to the fore in proving the harms associated with alcohol.

It’s not just that alcohol is not good for you but actually how bad it is for you. Cancer seems to be the subject that annoys the industry most but surely mental health is probably near the top of the list too.

The industry spend vast amounts of money on advertising every year, brilliant productions where alcohol is the star and those around it are never in bad form or bad health. No images are ever shown of the tragedies where alcohol is deemed to be a contributing factor.

It’s past time that people are made aware of what’s good for them or — in the case of alcohol — what’s bad for them.

John Higgins, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Sex education is not for young kids Regarding changes to sex education schools: Children are far too young to process this kind of information in their little heads. Try to keep our children as close to nature as possible, shift their attention away for as long as possible to the more beautiful things life as to offer: Teach them about cooking from all over the world; teach them about loving and caring for the little animals; teach them about the beautiful plants and what can be achieved in a garden with a bit of hard work; everthing else good will follow. Why waste valuable times destroying their minds? Their childhood is short so let them enjoy it. When their inqusitive minds eventually ask questions answer them in a subtle way; you will have a better chance of raising a well-adjusted adult. Susan Barrett, Ballincollig, Co Cork

Trump Junior to speak in Australia

'Maybe [Donald Trump Jr] should stay at home and work on how to fix up American society.' Picture: John Bazemore/AP

Australia is so, so lucky, we are going to get a visit from Trump, even if it is only the junior version, Don Trump Jr. He will be giving us the benefit of his wisdom regarding the woke epidemic.

It does seem a little strange to have to pay to hear views that so many other people are willing to give for free. Wikipedia lists him as “a political activist, businessman, author, and former TV presenter” — none of which suggests an expertise in sociology or an academic background in this area.

Maybe he should stay at home and work on how to fix up American society given the poverty, prejudice, and violence that so many face there.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia.

Benefits of reading last a lifetime Avid readers Caitlín and Jamie Russell launching last month's Towers and Tales Children's Book Festival (TowersAndTalesFestival.ie) in Lismore, Co Waterford. File picture. John Allen There is much to celebrate in reading ‘Irish pupils among best in world for literacy’ [Irish Examiner, online, May 16]. These reading results show that positive and affirming parenting took place during the pandemic, despite the stressful circumstances for many families at that time. Perhaps continuing to give space and time to reading as a worthwhile family activity would be a good outcome of the pandemic. This is especially true now so many other activities are again competing for all too precious family time. Schools at primary and secondary level must prioritise their library spaces and ensure students of all ages, stages, backgrounds, and abilities continue to have the opportunity to enjoy the experience of reading in a safe environment. The many benefits of this could last a lifetime. Stephen O’Hara, School chaplain, Carrowmore, Sligo.

Peace for Palestine not attainable ever

I refer to Barry Walsh’s letter — ‘Engage as equals in Israel and Palestine’ [Irish Examiner, May 18].

The aspiration of peace, and justice for the displaced Palestinians is noble, but probably not attainable ever.

The history of the Middle East is a fascinating study. Regularly described as the ‘Crossroads of Civilisation’, this wee part of the world has been pillaged and desecrated over thousands of years.

I lived and worked there with the United Nations for three years.

The Middle East is as stable as it ever was, mainly due to the expansionist policies of successive Israeli governments, whose status as a nuclear power is the deterrent, coupled with the unwavering US support. There should be space for all, but Palestinian leadership scrambles for status.

Numerous US interventions, for me are only lip service, as no one in their right senses would suggest that Israel should share as part of a two state solution. This is mere US jargon, never more enunciated than during the Obama presidency.

Yes, it is grossly unfair on the Palestinian people, like it was murderously unfair on the 1,700 women and children slaughtered in their homes in the refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila, just south of Beirut in September 1982, these murders carried out by the Christian Phalange, and facilitated by Sharon and his Israeli Invaders.

Yes, it is a land whose history is written in the blood of many nations, but Israel will never surrender even a square metre, and certainly not while the US bankrolls its military might. The EU appears to be absent from this conflict, and offers little as a solution.

Ray Cawley, Douglas, Cork.