Letters to the Editor: Everyone should have a safe place to live

Australia is so, so lucky, we are going to get a visit from Trump, even if it is only the junior version, Don Trump Jr. He will be giving us the benefit of his wisdom regarding the woke epidemic.
It does seem a little strange to have to pay to hear views that so many other people are willing to give for free. Wikipedia lists him as “a political activist, businessman, author, and former TV presenter” — none of which suggests an expertise in sociology or an academic background in this area.
Maybe he should stay at home and work on how to fix up American society given the poverty, prejudice, and violence that so many face there.
Perhaps continuing to give space and time to reading as a worthwhile family activity would be a good outcome of the pandemic. This is especially true now so many other activities are again competing for all too precious family time.
Schools at primary and secondary level must prioritise their library spaces and ensure students of all ages, stages, backgrounds, and abilities continue to have the opportunity to enjoy the experience of reading in a safe environment. The many benefits of this could last a lifetime.
The aspiration of peace, and justice for the displaced Palestinians is noble, but probably not attainable ever.
The history of the Middle East is a fascinating study. Regularly described as the ‘Crossroads of Civilisation’, this wee part of the world has been pillaged and desecrated over thousands of years.
I lived and worked there with the United Nations for three years.
The Middle East is as stable as it ever was, mainly due to the expansionist policies of successive Israeli governments, whose status as a nuclear power is the deterrent, coupled with the unwavering US support. There should be space for all, but Palestinian leadership scrambles for status.
Numerous US interventions, for me are only lip service, as no one in their right senses would suggest that Israel should share as part of a two state solution. This is mere US jargon, never more enunciated than during the Obama presidency.
Yes, it is grossly unfair on the Palestinian people, like it was murderously unfair on the 1,700 women and children slaughtered in their homes in the refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila, just south of Beirut in September 1982, these murders carried out by the Christian Phalange, and facilitated by Sharon and his Israeli Invaders.
Yes, it is a land whose history is written in the blood of many nations, but Israel will never surrender even a square metre, and certainly not while the US bankrolls its military might. The EU appears to be absent from this conflict, and offers little as a solution.