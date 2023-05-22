Letters to the Editor: Law should do more to protect victims

I wish to share my view on the state of neglect surrounding Irish legislation and judicial outcomes regarding cases of assault and domestic violence.
Jason Poole and the Poole family are doing exceptional work. They’re truly inspirational — but why do we see survivors and loved ones of victims who have died at the hands of their abuser(s) fighting their greatest fight? Why is our legislation so far behind the current society we live in?
More than 52% of the call-outs by An Garda Síochána in 2022 were for cases of domestic violence.
Statistically, women who leave their abusers are 75% more at risk of being killed by their partners, than the women who stay.
More than 95% of female homicides are committed by an intimate partner, an ex-partner, or a co-worker. The attacks can come in the form of an ambush and happen:
- 1. At home;
- 2. At work;
- 3. On the way to and from both.
As an immigrant to Ireland 25 years ago I have visited Co Clare often — including Inch.
I was unaware my presence, and that of friends I brought with me, was so upsetting to the locals. Please accept my apologies. I shall make sure to tell everyone I know to avoid your town.
I hope folks can reach out around the globe to let people know to avoid Inch so that people there can live their lives peacefully, without the intrusion of outsiders.
Again, my sincere apologies and I hope the people of Inch can find it in their hearts to forgive me.
The best parents are those who don’t always give in to children’s demands.
Is the State writing its own spyware — ‘Government will not say if spyware is used to monitor Irish citizens’ (Irish Examiner online, May 7)? If so, that software would have to be audited to see if the evidence it is producing is forensically sound.
If there is no control over the software, then the software may itself be generating incriminating evidence. For example, if the use of location data has been found to be inaccurate.
In Denmark, several people were released from prison because of inaccurate geolocation data.
Regarding the article — ‘First years to be taught about influence of porn, consent, and gender identity’ (Irish Examiner, online, May 17) — I am delighted to hear that Irish education is advancing in such a positive and important way.
The pressures on teenagers because of misguided ideas on sex learned from the internet and media are so prevalent that this can only be a step in the right direction.