Irish Examiner View: Social media outlets profiting from footage of attack on schoolboy

Companies getting increased traffic as a result of that footage are benefiting materially from sharing the image of a boy being assaulted, a business model which should fill them with shame
Irish Examiner View: Social media outlets profiting from footage of attack on schoolboy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sent a message of support following the homophobic attack.

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 02:00

By now, most readers will be aware of the horrifying attack on a secondary school student in Co Meath

The matter is under investigation by gardaí, who have released a statement confirming that the boy in question received serious facial injuries in the homophobic attack, which took place in Navan on Monday afternoon.

This bare description hardly does justice to the seriousness of the assault. Many readers will have seen the footage circulated on social media of the boy being beaten, and there has been an outpouring of sympathy for him online, including a message of support sent by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The gardaí have also commented on that footage of the
attack, asking “out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video”,
a call which has been echoed by politicians.

This is eminently sensible, and the boy concerned is certainly entitled to his privacy. Unfortunately, sharing such footage is now almost a reflexive move for many people, who seem incapable of examining either their own motivations or the ramifications of their actions.

For instance, is sharing footage of an assault like this truly showing solidarity with the injured party? If we circulate the video among people we know are we then complicit in the
assault, even at a remove?

Those sharing this footage should have regard for the boy in question, clearly, but others also have questions to answer.

The social media companies getting increased traffic as a result of that footage need to look at themselves. They are benefiting materially from sharing the image of a schoolboy being assaulted, a business model which should fill them with shame. The youngster in question, an innocent party
entirely, must at least know by now that he has the support of decent people everywhere.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Poetry in motion

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: University of Limerick's financial affairs are brought to book Irish Examiner View: University of Limerick's financial affairs are brought to book
Irish Examiner view: Laissez-faire attitude sees division now Irish Examiner view: Laissez-faire attitude sees division now
Irish Examiner view: Level of concern at new research Irish Examiner view: Level of concern at new research
Social MediaPlace: MeathPlace: Navan
<p>Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin is to convene a consultative forum on international security policy. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner View: Neutrality’s changing role in the modern world

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd