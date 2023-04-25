Letters to the Editor: Ireland's fight for neutrality has only just begun

Seán O’Riordan warns that Being neutral means nothing to despots. Just ask the Belgians. He’s referring to Hitler’s 1940 defeat of Belgium, whose declared neutrality failed to protect it from invasion.
Sean O’Riordan’s piece on neutrality — ‘Neutral or Nato? Time to give the public a say’ — highlights the gradual erosion by stealth of our neutrality over the last few years. He rightly points out that we are neglecting our own interests (fisheries protection and our proud UN tradition) to please the EU with participation in ‘battlegroups’ and to deal the continuing fallout from Nato’s disastrous attack on Libya in 2011.
Nevertheless he argues we cannot stand idly by if our friend is attacked by a bully.
He advances our inability to protect vital submarine infrastructure that lies underneath our west coast as an argument to consider joining Nato.
As it happens, a friend, our fellow EU member Germany, has only recently had vital submarine infrastructure attacked by a bully. Our media seems disinterested in the debate as to who that bully might be.
How are we to have a national debate or referendum on Nato and neutrality if the media remains so coy at best, downright partisan at worst, on news that is so relevant to any such a debate. Would that be democratic?
The article by Donal Hickey ‘Does hunting birds on a conservation list make sense’ failed to acknowledge that the three largest and most successful grouse projects are actually ran by game shooters linked to the National Association of Regional Game Councils (NARGC) all on a voluntary basis with no funding from the State.
The grouse projects are carried out by these volunteers involved in:
- Heather management and control;
- Setting out medicated grit;
- Predator control;
- Controlling access to nesting areas;
- Doing species counts.
Encroaching development, Single species commercial forestry, and agricultural practices driven from Europe that forces farmers to cut down ditches and drain habitat rich bottoms that are generations in the growing is the real cause and I cant understand why this isn’t acknowledged more.
The NARGC grouse projects have got European, NPWS, and ministerial recognition, and along with our the grey partridge projects across the Country. Our open days are so successful that we need mini buses to convey people around.
The recently-concluded, three-part Cork Proms season has served up an outstanding feast of musical entertainment and enjoyment for the people of Cork.
The orchestra returned two weeks later, this time conducted with such verve and enthusiasm by Elaine Kelly, to provide the backing for a number of artists in a 24-song concert devoted to the music of The Beatles. This series of songs showcased the diversity, scope, and melody-laden range of the songs composed by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison.
Congratulations to Eibhlin Gleeson and all her team on a wonderful series of concerts and I am looking forward to more of the same in 2024.