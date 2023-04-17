Sean O'Riordan: Neutral or Nato? It's time to give the public a say

Firstly, we should examine the crisis facing our navy and why — when we can’t put ships to sea to protect our own waters — we should send a ship to Libya. Secondly, we should ask why we are withdrawing troops from a peacekeeping mission on the Golan Heights to provide personnel to an EU Battlegroup which contains Nato members.

I am giving an informed opinion on these moves and suggesting that the public has the right to debate them.

This is a far more dangerous world than it has been since the Second World War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. We have already aligned ourselves politically with the Ukrainians since the Russian invasion of their country. That’s probably acceptable to most right-thinking people here as in our psyche we know what it’s like to be invaded by a stronger power, without any provocation. We had 800 years of occupation. But that’s now water under the bridge.

It recently came as a major embarrassment when we didn’t have enough personnel to crew ships to go out and protect our own waters.

More than €280m of ships were tied up at the navy base in Haulbowline, Cork Harbour as Russian spy ships sat provocatively over submarine Transatlantic cables off our coast. Those cables transmit millions of messages — many of them massive financial transactions —

between North America and Europe on a daily basis.

In the event of a wider war, the Russians would no doubt cut them and cripple trade between the two continents; that’s a given.

Additionally, we couldn’t put ships out to seize large foreign trawlers (and some smaller ones of our own) who are having a field day hoovering up depleted fish stock in our own Economic Exclusion Zones (EEZs). That's a million square kilometres of ocean, which incidentally, covers 15% of all EU-protected seas.

The consequences of patrol ships being tied up due to a lack of crew will result in a further ‘swamping’ of the country with cocaine from maritime-borne drugs shipments, as well as an indigenous fishing industry being destroyed by massive illegal catches.

For foreign trawlers, illegal fishing is now a major 'easy kill.'

Libya

In the midst of this we have now decided to send one of our precious ships off to the Libyan coast, leaving our backdoor virtually wide open to what one high-level source referred to as ‘the two Ks’ — the Kremlin and the Kinahans.

We’re sending LÉ William Butler Yeats to patrol the coastline off Libya in an attempt to prevent arms smuggling into the warn-torn country and stop petroleum products leaving it, which finance the purchase of arms and equipment.

Members of the Emergency services form a guard of honour for Irish Naval Ship LE William Butler Yeats after it departed from ohn Rogersons Quay, Dublin and return to routine security operations at sea. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The ship will be out of Irish waters for approximately 48 days. It will take a week sailing over to Libya and another week to get back. The navy is committed to a further 34 days of patrolling the waters off the North African country’s coast.

At a minimum it will require 45 personnel to crew the vessel. This will again put the navy to the pin of its collar to provide home defence.

It continues to lose personnel at an alarming rate; the Irish Examiner understands that just 14 recruits are currently undergoing training.

Those numbers don’t even come near what's required to balance ongoing personnel leakage. Interestingly, when the announcement was made the Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said: “This deployment is crucial to the regeneration of Ireland’s Navy and is directly linked to our efforts to recruit, retain and incentivise seagoing.”

All very well-intentioned, no doubt, but this time there is no clause in the operation to save migrants from drowning on their way from North Africa to southern Europe.

Migrant crisis

The Irish navy performed more than admirably when it was tasked to rescue migrants between 2015 and 2017, saving more than 18,000 people who almost certainly would have perished in overcrowded dinghies used by people smugglers who deliberately, in many cases, didn't supply them with enough water, food or fuel to make the passage.

The navy won huge acclaim during the migrant rescues. In fact, hardly a day went by in my capacity as this newspaper’s Defence Correspondent that there wasn’t a story coming about the professionalism of our crews in such operations — and the dignity they showed when recovering drowning victims from the water.

It’s well documented that the publicity engendered a serious interest from young people joining the force, and for the first time in years there was a flurry of recruits

There’s no doubt the extra few euro will be a godsend to those who serve, but if anybody seriously thinks that a mission like this is going to grab the headlines and engender young to join up, they should think again.

If not in the headlines for saving migrants, what is going to get the publicity the DF needs? This mission, unlike previous ones, is not about saving lives. However, navy personnel won’t knock it and nobody would blame them as they’re so poorly paid that the extra allowances they'll get on the mission might keep a roof over their heads and provide their families with a few treats.

Irish Naval Ship LE William Butler Yeats passes Poolbeg lighthouse in Dublin and returns to routine security operations at sea. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The reality is that the Italians, with some justification, felt they were being overwhelmed (so too Malta to a lesser extent) by the migrant crisis and that the rest of Europe was doing very little to help them out.

Other EU countries wanted to stem the flow of Sub-Saharan migrants, especially the Italians who’ve recently acquired a more right-wing parliament.

Now, instead of saving migrants from drowning, the crew on LÉ William Butler Yeats will be tasked with ‘information-gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations’ on what is known as Operation Irini.

Army

Let’s turn to our army. Depleted as well, it has been tasked over the years to do what has now become impossible. With the personnel the army has left, it cannot continue to provide the peacekeeping roles it has held most admirably since the Congo in 1961 on behalf of the United Nations.

Raco (Representative Organisation of Commissioned Officers) stated at its conference last November that the number of overseas missions the Defence Forces engage in was simply unsustainable given the ongoing loss of personnel.

Such was the shortage of volunteer officers for such missions they were being ordered to fill roles, even if they had recently come back from overseas duties and had young families

This country has the longest and most distinguished service of any nation in carrying out peacekeeping duties and we should be very proud of that. Some military families can boast three generations who have carried out such a role, and many soldiers have paid with their lives.

The penny appeared to drop in government circles that at least one mission had to be axed and the sword fell on the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (Undof) on the Golan Heights — on the Israeli-Syrian border.

We began that mission in 2013 and since then around 130 infantry have been deployed there each time on a six-month rotation keeping belligerent factions apart along a 75km front.

A UN helicopter takes off during Micheal Martin's visit to Camp Shamrock to pass on his condolences to troops after the death of Sean Rooney. Picture: Neil Michael

Our government has told the UN it is disengaging from the mission. However, a new contingent set out there just a couple of weeks ago and will be there until October. After that, it is a bit of a grey area. Nobody knows yet if another contingent will be sent after that, but 2024 is the cut-off year for Irish involvement there.

Defence Minister Micheál Martin said the withdrawal of troops from the Golan mission will relieve ongoing challenges in filling certain specialist roles in overseas deployments.

He added that as a result of this withdrawal, the Defence Forces might be able to provide ‘a modest increase’ to its peacekeeping commitment with the UN in Lebanon. It would be almost unthinkable that we will leave Lebanon anytime soon. Ireland has provided the longest peacekeeping force in UN history in that country.

But we're withdrawing from this peacekeeping role to join an EU Battlegroup, which will be German-led

This is not the first time our troops have been committed to such a force, but it's fair to say the military and political landscape has drastically changed in the past year because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

We have been involved in the EU-led Nordic Battlegroups of 2008, 2011 and 2015, the British-led Battlegroup in 2016 and the German-led Battlegroups in 2012, 2016 and in 2020. The Germans will spearhead it again next year.

Being neutral means nothing to despots. Just ask the Belgians. Hitler's forces invaded them on May 10, 1940, under the codename Fall Gelb ('Case Yellow') to cut a swathe onto the occupation of in France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

What makes our ‘supposed neutral stance’ more complicated are other factors. For example, we had troops in the battlegroup working alongside the British and Norwegians, who are members of Nato — enemy of the Russians.

Then we’ve worked with the Estonians, Latvians, Lithuanians, and Finland. All these Baltic States are now petrified that Putin will turn on them after his invasion of Ukraine.

Add to the mix that Finland recently joined Nato and we can surely see a shift in our neutrality, although our senior politicians will deny this.

One of Camp Shamrock's kittens. Picture: Neil Michael.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said while this country remains militarily neutral in the Ukraine/Russia war, it's clear we are not politically neutral.

I accept this to an extent, especially as the Russians are the aggressors. However, former defence minister Simon Coveney has said on several occasions that our neutrality cannot be changed without a vote which would undo the ‘Triple Lock’ which defines our neutrality.

Our country’s forces cannot be deployed overseas without the approval of three bodies — the United Nations, Government, and Dáil TDs. That's the Triple Lock.

It appears the defence of our country doesn’t come into this. A secret deal was struck a few years ago between the Irish and British governments which gave permission to the British to fly into our airspace and shoot down hostile planes, be they controlled by another State or terrorists.

The British realised that we didn’t have the capacity to do this ourselves.

The Irish Examiner revealed the story of the secret deal and it's not once been denied by the Irish Department of Defence. It does not appear the Dáil was consulted about this move. In fact, the Defence Forces weren’t either.

The RAF wanted the Defence Forces in on the talks, but the Government decided to exclude them. Why was that?

So, if the government doesn’t consult our own military on such issues, you’d have to ask have there been any more secret deals we don’t know about?

What we do know is that the French and British are keeping a close eye on the subsea transmission cables off our coast as they know our navy is so depleted that we don’t have the capabilities to monitor them in the manner we should

Anyone who hasn’t their glasses on can’t fail to see a notable increase in the amount of EU Fisheries Protection Vessels coming into our coast, now regularly docking at Cork City’s Horgan’s Quay. It's just another recognition that our navy is so run down we don’t have the capabilities to conduct the required fishery patrols.

All European military analysts agree Ireland is the continent’s weakest link. We can’t patrol our own waters adequately, but we can send a ship to Libya?

Given the current uncertain geopolitical situation it might be high time the public gets a chance to say what it thinks about our neutrality, in the form of a referendum.