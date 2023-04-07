Letters to the Editor: No place for populism in solution to housing crisis

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
- This is a supply issue — there are too few properties available for rental: It is reported that 41,000 landlords have left the market in the last few years. Why? How many people know somebody who has purchased a property to rent in the past few years? Try looking at the landlords rights versus those of the tenant. More will exit and I shall be one of those. How many politicians, who are advocating retaining the ‘temporary eviction ban’, have made a personal contribution during this crisis.
- Too few housing units being built: Why? Costs and building regulations increased. When will our planning laws be addressed? How can somebody in Donegal have the right, for a small fee, object to a planning application in Wexford and for a further small fee appeal to An Bord Pleanaile and delay the process by 18-36 months?
- Building Regulations: In the 1980s, there were hundreds of bedsits in Dublin and other large cities and towns. These were deemed unsafe and did not meet new regulations. What were our homeless numbers in the 1980s. Bedsits were far from perfect but were bedsits worse than being homeless?
- The discrepancy between “landlord taxation categories”: Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle (ICAV— some of the larger international corporate entities) pay close to 0%. Homeowners can earn up to €14,000 tax free. Companies pay 25%, plus a potential top up to 40%. The private landlord pays 52%-54%
- Family support: A number of the cases being discussed relate to single parents worried about loosing “their” home. Where is the family support? Where is the father? Is there not some obligation on the family, particularly the father, during this crisis? This may be an unpopular comment in the current environment but why should the burden fall totally on the government and the taxpayer. There needs to be some personal responsibility. I am a strong advocate of supporting those who “cannot” support themselves but we need to have a discussion about those who “won’t” support themselves.