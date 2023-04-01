'Let's all wear a mask beside the seaside' — Microplastics warning from Irish environmentalists

People visiting beaches this summer should wear protective masks, due to the increasing dangers of microplastics, an Irish environmental charity has said.

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) said that plastic litter in oceans is degrading into micro-sized plastics and are being released into the atmosphere when oceans are turbulent.

Through the action of waves breaking against the shore, highly enriched sea-spray aerosols are being released, it claimed.

According to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), concern about the potential impact of microplastics in the marine environment has gathered momentum during the past few years.

The extent to which microplastics represent a hazard to marine life — and may provide a pathway for transport of harmful chemicals through the food web — is still being assessed, UNEP says.

Around 170 trillion plastic particles are likely in the world's oceans after a prolific rise over the past 18 years especially, a team of scientists from non-profit organisations and universities in Sweden, Chile, Australia, and the US, warned last month.

They also warned that left unchecked, the rate of plastic entering the oceans could accelerate 2.6 times by 2040.

FIE director Tony Lowes said a further study in recent weeks on seabirds in Australia showed plastic particles causing damage to their digestive tracts, becoming more prone to infection and parasites.

"The day has finally come when we are facing an environmental pollution from which there is no escape and no solution. Just as we have allowed a build-up of latent heat to drive global warming far into the future, we have allowed the production of new material to become so pervasive, we can not stop it," Mr Lowes said.

FIE has urged beachgoers to don masks along similar lines to Covid-19 protection.

Its website says: "Face masks are vital now at the seaside, even on calm days, and beachwear should be washed separately from household laundry.

Seaside houses, particularly holiday homes close to shorelines, should install filters similar to those used during Covid.

University College Cork (UCC) emeritus chemistry professor and air quality campaigner John Sodeau said that he doubted people would begin to don masks at the beach, but that FIE "should be applauded for bringing to our attention the great health dangers" of inhaling small particles.