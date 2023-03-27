Letters to the editor: A thank you to an unsung hero

My son Jack is in hospital and has been for over four months. It’s been a long and difficult admission with many trips to theatre and a couple of admissions to intensive care.

Jack is 17 and a half years old, he has Down syndrome and a rare autoinflammatory disease. He has severe/ profound intellectual disability and is non-verbal. He is a wheelchair user and has hugely complex medical needs. He requires 24-hour care. He is on 21 different medications and has been tube fed since birth.

Jack’s general paediatrician Dr Susan Finn in CHI at Crumlin is his umbrella doctor who oversees all that’s going on. Jack is under 12 other medical teams — neurology, cardiology, rheumatology, respiratory, endocrinology, immunology/infectious disease, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, audiology and dental. It’s a lot to keep track of…

At home, Jack needs some home nursing. He attends a special school but hasn’t been able to attend for three years due to covid. He has a disability team and he attends respite in LauraLynn. There’s a lot of management and having a great paediatrician really helps with letters, referrals, and organisation.

So I would like to say a BIG thank you to Dr Susan Finn who helps us all the time during every admission (of which there are many) and also in between admissions and appointments. Communication has always been easy and I know that I can confide in her with all my concerns and worries.

I don’t know what we will do when we move on to adult services and we lose our paediatrician. It’s a huge fear.

Dr Finn works in the national rehabilitation hospital too and also worked with Enable Ireland. She is a real asset to our health service and maybe doesn’t get the recognition for all that she does.

Thank you Dr Finn for all you have done for Jack. #AnUnsungHero

Aisling McNiffe

via email

Acknowledging historic women

Fergus Finlay has done a service to history in pointing to the many people, politicians, civil servants — both in Ireland and in the UK — whose work and dedication to the pursuit of peace ultimately produced the historic Good Friday Agreement. He pays tribute to the American contribution — President Bill Clinton and senator George Mitchell which is appropriate also — but I wish he had included in his list the Northern Irish Women’s Coalition whose contribution to keeping talks going and highlighting the concerns of victims and survivors was immense. They represented the huge contribution of women from both sides of the divide at the grassroots level for many years in advocating for peace, women like May Blood, Joyce McCartan, Theresa Doherty, and many more. We should remember them too.

Catherine Shannon

Scituate,

Massachusetts

Peace is precious but not priceless

The herd mentality to which we are susceptible in this country often leads us into serious trouble. From the dismal pseudo-science of “trickle-down economics” to the hyper-enthusiasm of “the boom is getting boomier” to the sadly imaginary “soft landing” and on to our latest superstition that bankers cannot be regulated and the conviction that banks are “too big to fail”.

Perhaps the biggest sacred cow of the lot currently grazing in the public square is the Good Friday Agreement. Peace is certainly precious, but it isn’t priceless. Several devils remain comfortably seated in the detail of the agreement. The permafrost of polarised sectarian politics has deepened rather than thawed. The agreement has generated a succession of paralysed or unworkable parliaments in the North where decent progressive centrist sentiment is smothered. A plethora of paramilitary and associated criminal organisations are still very much in business and sometimes it is difficult to tell “dissident” and conformist republican gangs apart.

The Good Friday Agreement was a genuine foreign policy prize for the US president, State Department, and Congress. It was a stellar political achievement by the British and Irish governments and their officials. More than anything, it was a triumph of ordinary decency driven by the long-suffering people of Northern Ireland. However, the Good Friday Agreement is in danger of becoming a kind of heirloom and sacred relic to the political class that produced it. Significant defects in its design have become obvious and the various celebrations and commemorations in train for its 25th anniversary seem narcissistic, distractionary, and unproductive. Beware all sacred texts — for they rarely survive contact with reality and sometimes priesthood can become an end in itself.

Michael Deasy

Bandon,

Co Cork

Where did the tax go?

It is now clear that local authorities are building far fewer houses than they used to. The reasons are complex, but the most valuable lesson I learned at school is that if you want to understand anything start from the beginning.

Many years ago, a party political decision was made to abolish domestic rates so as to enhance that party’s popularity. Domestic rate payers were delighted, but then the consequences began to kick in.

Householders could put out their refuse bins only to find that they would not be collected because, without the income from domestic rates, the local authority could not afford to collect them.

It was then decided that householders would pay a “Local Property Tax” which would go to the local authority. The contract for collecting this tax nationally went to a private company which took a very high fee for its services.

Enter the Revenue Commissioners who asked the very valid question: “Why employ a private company to collect property tax? Let us collect it. Collecting tax is what we do.” And of course it is, fair point.

But then politicians did what they do. Instead of passing on the money collected to the relevant local authority so as to enable them to build as much social housing as possible, central government took a generous slice out of it.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown,

Cork

Remembering the Women’s Coalition

Mo Mowlam in 1998, one of the members of the Women's Coalition. File picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fergus Finlay (‘Good Friday Agreement must not be seen as the success of two men’) is getting more annoyed by the minute. Me too. Not a mention of one woman’s name, for example Mo Mowlam or Monica McWilliams, to name just one of the Women’s Coalition, who suffered continuous verbal abuse as they tried to get women to the table, and have generally stayed quiet about it in the service of the greater good.

Evelyn Conlon

Rathmines,

Dublin 6

Homeschooled children don’t miss out on socialisation

Micheál Martin seems to have already forgotten that his lockdown of the entire country for nearly two years resulted in the greatest experiment in national homeschooling ever seen in this country.

Apparently, when deemed necessary, the “socialisation” of the nation’s children took second place to staying at home. Many parents rose admirably to the task proving that not only is it possible, but certain typologies of child actually bloomed during this period. Mr Martin appears to entertain the view that homeschooled children live in utter isolation, seeing neither sunlight nor other human contact beyond their immediate family from one year to the next.

In reality, homeschooled children receive as much socialisation as any other child, just in different settings — as integral members of their local housing estate or community where they live, with friends, relatives, playdates, and clubs as well as all the other usual activities enjoyed by any other child.

One wonders if it was actually Mr Martin who grew up in isolation in order to entertain the rather strange views he does.

Nick Foley

via email

Tackling racism

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Children's and Equality Minister Roderic O'Gorman, and Minister of State with responsibility for Integration Joe O'Brien at the launch of the National Action Plan Against Racism at the Royal Irish Academy in Dublin on March 21. Picture: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire

The long-overdue launch of the Government’s National Action Plan Against Racism, will be broadly welcomed by most fair-minded people. After all, having been on the receiving end of racist tropes ourselves, this is a subject close to the hearts of many Irish people. I would, however, take issue with the aspirations around ending “racial profiling”’.

I recall travelling to London by ferry as a teenager in the early '90s and experiencing this racial profiling firsthand. Me and a large cohort of fellow Irishmen were subjected to additional searches and questioning by UK authorities in Holyhead.

This came as no surprise to us though. After all, the IRA were running an active bombing campaign in the North and on the UK mainland at that time. Sure, it was inconvenient and unpleasant... but it also made perfect, logical sense.

If we really want to tackle racism in Ireland, we must do so at a grass-roots level. Government must communicate more effectively and honestly with locals in areas where asylum seekers are to be housed. There should be some level of “vetting” also. Those without the relevant documentation could be segregated until their true identities have been established.

But perhaps, most importantly, Government should promote opportunities for informal, in-person meetings between asylum-seekers/immigrants/ethnic minorities and members of the wider general public. Hopefully this will lead to genuine understanding and the realisation that we are all flawed human beings, trying to do the best we can, in oftentimes difficult circumstances.

This, above all else, will, I believe, prove the best medicine to combat the scourge of racism in this country.

Paddy Sharkey

Kilcar,

Co Donegal