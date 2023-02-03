Letters to the Editor: Surviving stroke is all about timing

As a stroke survivor I welcome the launch of a new Irish Heart Foundation campaign on stroke titled ‘Act FAST — Minutes Matter’. This campaign comes at a time when an extra 800 stroke sufferers a year are at increased risk of death and disability due to an alarming fall in patients getting clot-busting treatment on time.

At the same time, we learn from an Irish National Audit of Stroke that the number of stroke admissions rose by 23% in the nine-year period between 2013 and 2021, with an increase in the proportion of patients under the age of 64. As a member of the Irish National Audit of Stroke Governance Committee, I was aware of the data from the audit and of the fact that while there are significant areas of improvement in stroke care there are many challenges that still exist in different areas.

As a public and patient representative on the INAS audit, I make a strong case for preventative messaging in the audit report. “In order to recover there must be a full complement of treatment services available and there must be clear preventative messaging on the warning signs of stroke. ‘Time is Brain’ is not just a slogan it is a fact, and your life could depend on it.”

Since I suffered a stroke in 2013, I have been a strong advocate for the improvement of services for those that suffer a stroke in Ireland. Over the years I have seen great improvement in services and that is to be very much welcomed. The drum that I have beating over the years is for better preventative messaging.

New research by the Irish Heart Foundation confirms what I already knew in that fewer people recall the vital F.A.S.T. (Face, Arm, Speech, and Time) warning signs of stroke. Short, sharp campaigns are very good but they are not enough. If we are serious about tackling the challenges as outlined in the various reports then we need continued promotion of the F.A.S.T. message across all media including local and national print, broadcast and social.

As a person who did not act in time when suffering a stroke, I can only

repeat my message for greater public awareness of the signs of stroke. The rise in stroke admissions as highlighted in the INAS audit reinforces the message for public education and awareness, which undoubtedly requires the support of Government to make it possible. I am continuing to ‘beat the drum’ — Awareness is the key to prevention, you or your loved ones life could depend upon it.

Martin Quinn

Member of Irish National Audit of Stroke

Governance Committee

Students are not indifferent to climate change

Jack White’s report on a recent survey among the 1,100 young people who took part in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (Just half of students worried about climate change, survey finds, Irish Examiner, January 27) gives us all food for thought.

Respondents to the opinion poll that we undertook in partnership with BT are clearly determined to take action to address global climate chaos.

It is therefore unfortunate that the headline over the article creates the impression that “just half of students” are worried.

In fact 52% said they felt “sad/worried”, 8% chose “angry” to describe how they felt about climate change, and 10% used the words “ignored” or “hopeless”. That’s 70% of respondents using deeply negative words to describe their feelings of the climate crisis. Only 12 out of the 515 respondents, less than 3%, chose the word “indifferent”.

The good news is that, although the vast majority of the young scientists are extremely worried about climate change, they are determined to find solutions to the crisis — and they are already taking actions in their own lives.

Let us all follow their example, and turn our worries about climate change into tangible changes in our everyday lives, so that we reduce our impact on the natural environment on which we all depend.

Hans Zomer

CEO, Global Action Plan

Protests reported in different ways

The tone of reporting on the protest in Lismore, Co Waterford, relating to the proposed accommodation of asylum seekers in a vacant hotel in the town was in stark contrast to the reporting on similar protests in East Wall in Dublin in recent times.

The protesters in both counties had legitimate concerns regarding the accommodation of asylum seekers in their communities. However, the protesters in East Wall were condemned for their protests and dubbed to be under the influence of the far right, where as there was no such claims made in relation the Lismore protest.

I can only conclude that the legitimacy of a protest depends on its location, with working-class areas being branded far right for voicing concerns.

Eamonn O’Hara

Manorcunningham

Co Donegal

Health service: A positive story

In light of all the negative stories on the health service, I want to highlight the exemplary service my father got during a recent stay in Bantry Hospital. While he was seriously ill Bantry Hospital provided excellent care and service and seemed resourced to deliver the care to the diverse needs of all patients.

Considering the long wait times and all the other issues being highlighted, I feel its important to note those that are providing an excellent service both to the patients and the overall system.

In my view this shows the role these smaller hospitals can play in relieving pressure on the larger hospitals.

Caitriona O’Brien

Lauragh

Killarney

Co Kerry

LGBTQ+ pupils living in fear

Mick Clifford, in his piece on Enoch Burke, states that “Burke quite obviously did not pose a threat to any students...”. I suggest that Mr Clifford reconsider that statement.

Enoch Burke has drawn the attention of the world’s media, along with some very unsavoury elements of the far right, to a transgender teenager going through transition.

Though the child has not been openly named, due to the exemplary efforts of the school and parents, the threat of exposure must be uppermost in their mind. It would be difficult to over-estimate the harm such fear could cause to the psychological welfare of the

student involved.

It must surely also give real cause for concern to all LGBTQ+ pupils attending the school, and to the wider student body. Young people deserve far better from teachers charged to act in loco parentis. They deserve to be respected and to feel safe from all threats, physical or otherwise.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim

Attitude towards women in Ukraine

Your account of women in the Ukrainian army celebrates the increasing number of women volunteering (Ukraine war: Attitudes to women in the military are changing as thousands serve on front lines, Irish Examiner January 31).

It laments that few are in combat roles as yet but is happy that things are generally going in the right direction.

I can only surmise this means that it is desirable that even more women volunteer to bring the sex ratio to equality, or better yet, that the state conscript young girls the same as the boys.

The girls can then go straight from school uniforms to army uniform.

Maybe we can dream that even that old male chauvinist Putin could see the light, and follow suit.

Some might quibble that this would necessarily double the scale of this war and all wars in the future, and hence double the casualties, but is that not a small price to pay for the greater good of erasing another invidious socially constructed distinction between the sexes?

Tim O’Halloran

Dublin 11