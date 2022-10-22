Letters to the Editor: Taoiseach and Tánaiste should cut out their political point-scoring

I would wish to comment on your editorial [Irish Examiner, October 18] Oct 22, concerning the apparent political point-scoring by the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste recently.

Could I remind Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar that the road from democracy to the potential of autocracy takes many forms.

One of the most serious of those, I suggest, concerns displays of contempt for those you are elected to serve.

I instance numerous letters over four years to both of them concerning the 32-year scandal of non-payment of military service allowance in pensions to a very small number of officers, NCOs and privates in the Irish Defence Forces.

Neither of them have even acknowledged that correspondence.

To ignore such a scandal over such a period of time is a threat to our democracy, which underscores the equal rights of all citizens, and I suggest that the political point-scoring should be kept to Leinster House and other arenas.

Ray Cawley

Douglas

Cork

Conservatives have deep problems

The Tory Party leadership soap opera is a proxy for deeper problems.

The party split in two 6 or 7 years ago over Brexit. The sides have been cohabiting rather chaotically ever since and the row has become a feud — no one remembers how it began and everyone involved now prefers to fixate upon personalities and and differences.

Liz Truss makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister.

The leadership spectacle we are witnessing today is really just the sublimation of a bigger dilemma.

Is the Tory Party a single coherent functioning political party? It appears not.

Maybe it is time they all filed for divorce. The only certainty is change and when something cannot go on forever — it doesn’t. Meanwhile, 67 million people await the resumption of coherent government via the obvious simple and respectable expedient of a general election.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

County Cork

Lettuce pray for British politics

One wouldn’t be human if they didn’t have some sympathy for the shortest serving UK prime minister, Liz Truss.

Lettuce hope her short lived premiership isn’t the tip of the iceberg of the rot in British politics,

Tommy Roddy

Ballybane

Co Galway

Liz breaking all kinds of records

Liz Truss served twice as many monarchs as 13 of her immediate predecessors.

And she did it in record time.

Joe Dunne

Shanakiel

Cork

Shoppers can send a message to retailers

The new battlefield in this cost-of-living emergency is the supermarket.

Canyons of grocery products that supermarket owners want you to take from their shelf to your shelf.

Prices for groceries in Irish supermarkets have a history of being higher that our European neighbours.

From this base, the almost daily price increases mean the Irish consumer is paying more for even the most basic basket of groceries.

What forces are at play when supermarkets can raise prices at a whim and no statutory body says ‘why?’

For years, Irish supermarkets have feasted on the Irish consumer.

Their annual profits gives these companies the financial heft to absorb supply chain increases without using the consumer as a money sponge.

The usage of apps, loyalty cards, and vouchers are nothing more than retail fool’s gold — promising a lot but in the end of no real value to the consumer.

Trying to dazzle with a voucher while hiking the price of the same product is retail sleight of hand.

A recent survey reported that 63% of Irish consumers rank cost as the most important consideration for food purchase.

Shoppers need to be more vocal and raise the price increases issue with their local supermarket manager.

In addition, leaving the product on the shelf sends a message that these price increases have gone too far.

John Tierney

Waterford

No urgency about the Defence Forces

Sean O’Riordan’s article [Recruitment crisis leaves navy on ‘eve of destruction’, Irish Examiner, October 18] highlights clearly the many issues facing the Naval Service and Defence Forces. The Naval Service is in a particularly bad way and some would argue in terminal decline.

The failure to address the crisis in defence, by successive ministers for defence, is truly shameful and unacceptable and is a complete dereliction of duty to provide for the effective defence and security of the State.

It also reflects very poorly on Fine Gael, who have held the defence portfolio since 2011.

Given the current European security environment, you would expect that measures to address the crisis would be expedited.

Unfortunately, there appears to be no urgency in Government about addressing the crisis in defence.

The Defence Forces and citizens of the State deserve much better.

Conor Hogarty

Deansgrange

Blackrock

Co Dublin

Naval Service has lost its capability

I served in the Naval Service for over 43 years, and retired four years ago. I had a long and fulfilling career and enjoyed the challenge and life experience.

Now when I see what’s happening to the Naval Service today it is very upsetting to see our service being eroded.

I joined back in 1975 at the age of 17 when we had three ships which were purchased from the British navy, and a new vessel being built here in Cork.

When I retired, we had a fleet of nine ships, eight of which were operational.

So in four years half our fleet is gone, the reason being the retention policy that that is being implemented by the Department of Defence is not fit for purpose.

1. The 21-year pension was scrapped;

2. All allowances and duty money were reduced;

3. There is no incentive to sign new contracts.

For example, when I signed on, from seven to nine years I was awarded extra leave and a monetary award.

If the Minister for Defence is serious about our navy he needs to take action now.

The public needs to know this sad state of affairs. We are an island nation. We should have a strong Naval Service capable of protecting our coastline. As I speak, we have illegal drugs coming into our country.

The Naval Service does not have the capability any more which is very worrying. I fear for my grandchildren and the next generation.

Paul Ryan

Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer

Naval Service

A ban on landlords owning property?

Leo Varadkar says that, in the face of the eviction ban on landlords, they will still be able to take action against antisocial tenants, and those who won’t pay the rent.

How the hell is that going to work when all along it’s been the norm that dodgy tenants are widely supported to stay exactly where they are?

It’s only landlords who are the “guilty” ones. Everyone knows this in Ireland, don’t we?

The tenant organisations have been preaching this for decades, so when do we see legislative moves to bar landlords from actually owning their own properties?

Logical next step.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork