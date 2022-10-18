Irish Examiner View: Legal threats do not reflect well on Sinn Féin

It is, of course, appropriate that a student of history such as Taoiseach Micheál Martin should fully appreciate the nuances of the wilful winds of time.

His oration and sentiments at the recent 100th Michael Collins anniversary at Béal na Bláth were welcome, if not overdue for a leader of Fianna Fáil and of the country.

So, too, his speech on Sunday at the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown, Co Kildare, where his poignant yet pointed comments about the meaning of republicanism and the threat of “narrow, inward-looking, or tribal nationalism” was another in a series of veiled attacks on Sinn Féin.

His addresses at both events took care to note the long-standing stability of Irish democracy, but the threat to it by an Opposition he accused of non-democratic, low-blow fighting — not just politically, but with the media too.

It was significant that an increasingly pugilistic Taoiseach tried to land a few blows on the party most likely to take power from the Coalition.

It was notable, too, that yesterday Tánaiste Leo Varadkar took up the cudgels, accusing the Coalition’s main opposition of “strategic” legal threats against politicians, journalists, and media organisations.

The use of such action to stifle debate was “worrying”, said Varadkar, mirroring Martin’s scornful jabs at what was portrayed as Sinn Féin attempts to silence anyone not just with a voice, but a voice with a tone unacceptable to them. Their unspoken questions as to what Sinn Féin had to or wanted to hide — or why — await an answer.

That media organisations — as well as political opponents — are being threatened legally by Sinn Féin does not reflect well on the party. If it wishes to govern, it must be transparent and open to fairly-held criticism.

When it isn’t, the governing parties will be able to make hay. The last week has shown the Government using the Opposition party’s own tactics against it, keeping Sinn Féin in the news for all the wrong reasons.