Letters to the Editor: Agriculture shouldn’t get a free pass

The greatest challenge we face today is climate change. It represents an existential threat to life on Earth as we know it. And it is a problem of our own making.

As the only species which can prevent catastrophic climate change, we continue to stubbornly refuse to do what is necessary to prevent it. A microcosm of this is our attitude to agricultural emissions.

Agriculture — our largest sectoral contributor to greenhouse gas emissions by some distance at a whopping 37.4% of our total emissions — looks like it may effectively be awarded (no pun intended) sacred cow status.

Are the vested interest groups not aware of what is happening in the world; the risk of multiple famines this year, wildfires in the arctic, ice sheets melting, forest fires, record heatwaves, flooding, and ocean acidification?

What would people facing famine in the Horn of Africa and what will future generations make of the fact that, even as we knew we were facing catastrophic climate change, we increased our dairy herd — the biggest polluter in our most-polluting sector — by almost half in 10 years?

The vested interest groups are a small minority, and their interests are predominantly financial or economic in nature. But all of humanity, including farmers themselves, also has a stake and interest in reducing emissions. By contract, this interest is existential in nature.

Agriculture, our biggest polluter, should not get a free pass, or anything like it, when it comes to our Climate Action Plan.

Why should the rest of society carry the can for agriculture, while continuing to subsidise the sector to pollute our environment on a literally industrial scale?

Given what we know, would this not be both grossly unfair and grossly immoral?

Rob Sadlier

Rathfarnham

Dublin 16

Living with long Covid

I have just read Jack Lambert’s article ‘Brain fog the most persistent symptom of long Covid’ (July 7) and it is the first that gives me a better idea of what’s going on. I have quite a lot of symptoms, with the worst being the brain fog and the other brain stuff. My younger sister (aged 66) has Alzheimer’s and I am really frightened that’s where I am going as how can the neurons remake themselves? Surely once they are gone they are gone.

I am 70 this year and think I may have to resign my part-time job as working at half capacity or whatever is not good enough for me to give my employers. I am more than happy to take part in any research as this is a hugely important part of long Covid for us. I had very mild Covid around February and a few weeks later developed long Covid.

I had a CT brain scan and was told the scan is fine but I have subjective memory loss and all I read states this is early Alzheimer’s. I would hugely appreciate any advice as then I can deal with it, but nobody is answering me.

Bev Ridge

Heathfield

England

Taoiseach is ‘feathering a nest’

It would seem that the Taoiseach’s pressing penchant for “photo-ops” and “self-promo” scenarios, nestles comfortably within the “unhallowed” tradition of the office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets Taoiseach Micheál Martin ahead of a joint press conference at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv.

Heading off to Ukraine for a shallow, opportunistic meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, primarily hatched for beaming around the world, could only mean he’s feathering a nest for post-Taoiseach profiling and eventual pseudo-ambassadorial opportunity on the big-stage, as per Bertie Ahern etc.

Of course he also “coincidentally” skipped neatly away from some crucial Dáil business en route — the prickly stuff that’s perennially delayed until the end-of-season timetable where parliamentary bills are brought forward under pressure of tight time constraint, to ensure avoiding appropriate comprehensive scrutiny.

Joe McHugh, at least, had the cojones to register his authentic opinion, to set the Government majority somewhat adrift.

One must think that, given the several mutual formal contacts already previously made with Ukraine, and the daily news briefings of the tragic calamities unfolding there, that there was zero convincing pretext to prompt his “visit of convenience”. Zelenskyy had already acknowledged Ireland’s support and the Taoiseach would have been very aware of the sad carnage inflicted on Ukraine.

Nothing like visiting a recent war-site scenario, to boost and bolster a vacuous image of “derring-do” and patently dwindling popularity, all so valuable in the annals of one’s own promotional narrative.

Jim Cosgrove

LIsmore

Co Waterford.

Micheál Martin v Boris Johnson

The reason Micheál Martin is glad to see Boris Johnson go is the fact the latter is a real and skillful politician. An Taoiseach is in the h’penny place in terms of achievement at home and was never a match for Mr Johnson.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Consideration for navy vessels

Sean O’Riordan article’s, ‘Investigation file into 1960s Naval ship fire gone missing’, is indeed interesting. What is also interesting is the fact that in the 1950s and 60s the Naval Service had better capabilites than today.

The flower class corvettes had the

capability for anti-submarine operations something that we lack today and a capability we need to develop. We have very little capability in sub-sea operations and given the importance of protecting data cables running through our area of interest, along with the development of off shore wind energy production a capability we need to possess.

In the 70s, we had Ton-class minesweeper vessels again another capability lost.

Currently planning is underway for a new multi-role vessel. Consideration should be given to equipping this vessel to undertake anti-submarine duties along with other tasks. The Naval Service has an important role to play in the future defence and security requirements of the State and needs to have a broad range of capabilites.

Conor Hogarty

Blackrock

Co Dublin

Unintended consequences

So here we are in an inflationary crisis driven by a conventional war in Europe while our nearest neighbour wrestles with the consequences of a chaotic poorly thought-out jingoistic trip back to the 1930s-style exercise in self harm. Here we are confronting the largest challenge ever to face the Irish nation — the climate crisis.

What does Sinn Féin do in relation to these two gigantic challenges? Exploit the first and deny the existence of the second. They want a general election in August, it appears. After all, it’s all about Sinn Féin. A bit like the lads at Enron — “The smartest people in the room.” A narcissistic crowd of opportunists with no track record of being constructive or responsible in any polity where they sell their dubious and populist wares. Sinn Féin, The guns of August. That is a superb book and it is well worth reading. A book about unintended consequences. Sometimes unintended consequences are in actual fact “intended by some”.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Forced pregnancy is monstrous

Rory O’Donovan, on your letters page on Saturday, feels that the Irish Examiner is “putting the worst possible spin” on the overturning of the Roe v Wade decision by highlighting the case of a 10-year-old denied an abortion in Ohio. I doubt it’s even remotely possible to put a better spin on such an appalling violation of a child.

To force anyone to give birth against their wishes would be heinous — to impose such torture on a raped child could only be considered monstrous.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim

Garryvoe is in poor condition

Beautiful Garryvoe in disgraceful condition. The prom is totally overgrown. The only slipway to the beach is impassable for emergency services. Rodents observed in high grasses where people picnic. The local council has been informed several times over the last two months and with all their promises they have totally ignored them.

Colum Mccarthy

Ballyhooly

Co Cork

Kingston’s quick succession

It was great to see how the Cork County Board acted so quickly to replace the hurling management. Pat Ryan has what it takes — he knows Cork hurling inside out.

The more senior players in the panel — Pat Horgan, Conor Lehane, and Seamus Harnady — have a lot to contribute. Let the freetaker take the frees. Best of luck to Kieran Kingston. Let’s stop talking about the age; class will win out at the end of the day.

Tom Twomey

Togher

Cork