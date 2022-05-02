Letters to the Editor: Government attitudes reflect classic comedies

The now abandoned plan to second Tony Holohan to a new post in Trinity College fully funded by the taxpayer raises many issues of governance but perhaps more worryingly now it calls into question the Government’s and the Taoiseach’s attitude to accountability.

Micheál Martin said he doesn’t like the “witch hunt nature” of the approach being taken in relation to Mr Watt, who is paid €294,920 annually, appearing before Oireachtas committees to answer for expenditure which may have cost €20m over 10 years.

Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, was clueless about the proposed plan but stated it was all government money anyway.

Unfortunately, the Taoiseach has some recent form regarding accountability when it comes to public money and appointments.

At the beginning of the Katherine Zappone affair, he exhorted us all to “have some perspective” and to move on.

It took a while for him to realise that attitude wouldn’t wash with the public, who saw in it a case of creating a job for someone in the ‘inner circle’.

Of course it was Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, who had to apologise for that mess.

In early February the Taoiseach stressed that an “evaluation” of Ireland’s response to Covid-19 was needed but not an “investigation”.

He doesn’t want to inhibit civil servants from making decisions in the future. Add to this attitude the fact that the Civil Service Accountability Board hasn’t met in over five years.

Two classic BBC comedies come to mind in looking at this affair.

The Taoiseach would do well to look at Yes, Prime Minister and then come back to let us know who calls the shots, him or Robert Watt.

Then he should watch Fawlty Towers and see if he can see any resemblance between Minister Donnelly and the hapless Manuel … I know nothing.

Anthony Kenneally

Cobh

Co Cork

We need to eat the food less travelled

It was a great pleasure to read Fergus Finlay’s excellent piece about Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring (Irish Examiner, April 26).

This great pioneering environmentalist saved not only many human lives across the globe because of her work in the 1950s and ’60s in exposing the dangerous use of DDT, she also saved one of Ireland’s best-loved raptors, the peregrine falcon.

DDT in the food chain had led to a thinning of the egg shells of this amazing predator, causing the shells to break as the egg was being incubated. Numbers plummeted until the peregrine was almost extinct across Ireland.

The ban on DDT in 1983 was just in time and numbers of this fastest-flying creature slowly recovered to a very sustainable number.

In his article, Finlay rightly points out that responsibility for living in harmony with the environment — especially when it comes to sourcing what ends up on our plates — lies with all of us in the choices we make in supermarkets.

For example, buying strawberries for the Christmas Day dessert is pure lunacy when it comes to our personal carbon footprint.

The chances are they are grown in a country where precious water is unnecessarily extracted to grow them (increasing desertification), then they are put on a diesel truck to go on a plane or cargo ship, then back on to a diesel truck again to find their way to our shelves.

It goes without saying that it only looks ‘fresh’ because of the unnecessary chemical treatment it receives during its growth and post-harvesting.

The same applies to almost all foods we eat that are imported out of season.

Each one of us needs to start making our contribution to saving this planet, starting today, by ensuring the food we eat has as few air, sea, and road miles as possible.

A good place to start would be the local farmers’ market.

With a bit of further effort we can grow a substantial amount of the food we eat if we put aside a bit of lawn for that purpose; even a patio box would suit for growing things like onions and a lot of the greens we eat.

The point that Mr Finlay correctly made was that it is our planet and our choice. If we all make the changes we need to make right now, it’s not too late.

Waiting for a government to make those choices for us is akin to calling for the reintroduction of DDT.

Mike O’Sullivan

Mallow

Co Cork

Print journalism really matters

Aoife Moore is one of the best journalists in the country. I read everything she writes.

I don’t agree with her all of the time but it’s when I disagree with her that her journalism interests me most. Moore in print is always compelling.

As is my wont, I will now offend all and sundry. Radio is an instantaneous medium. It suits some people. It doesn’t suit others. Don’t get me wrong.

However, Moore thinks carefully and argues very well. Somewhere along the line “the girls” have decided that TV and radio are more important. They are not.

Irish Examiner journalist Aoife Moore "is excellent on the radio but she is very excellent in print". Picture:Moya Nolan

Governments topple in print. Policy changes in print. Voltaire and Zola lived and died on the page.

The Spectator was not worth reading when columnist Jeffrey Bernard was “unwell”. Tory governments exhaled in relief when Jeffrey exhaled.

Print still matters — very much. Aoife Moore is excellent on the radio but she is very excellent in print.

Marshal the facts and put your poetry behind them. That’s journalism — it’s the first draft of history.

All we need is bravery, honesty and poetry. Agree. Disagree. We know the truth when we see it; it is thin on the ground nowadays.

In this country, we are well served by the journalists we have now and it is far and away the most important professional vocation.

Michael Deasy

received by email

Solution to Jack Lynch Tunnel woes

Regarding over-height alerts at Cork’s Jack Lynch Tunnel, the only effective system I believe is truck slipways on all approaches a few miles back, or where possible before the last slip road before the tunnel:

1. When a truck enters the slipway, it has to pass under a height sensor;

2. If the sensor is triggered, a barrier stays down and a big screen gives an alternative route (other than the tunnel) that the truck MUST take. The barrier then rises;

3. As all the truck’s details are recorded on CCTV a large fine can be issued to the trucking company if the driver ignores the warning.

Denis O’Callaghan

Macroom

Co Cork

Walk in the dark to bring some light

Navigating our way through the dark times in our lives can be very difficult and for some it can be overwhelming.

Nothing can ever prepare us for the loss of a loved one by a tragic or sudden death.

After losing our 19-year-old son David to suicide, we struggled to return to any kind of normality; there was no map to show us the way through the maze of emotions that enveloped out lives.

Eleven years on, life has returned to a new normal.

It’s not perfect and the empty chair at family gatherings is a stark reminder of the reality of suicide.

Saturday, May 7, at 4.15am sees the return of the flagship fundraiser for Pieta House, Darkness into Light.

Please support Pieta House and help those who cannot help themselves, those who are lost and alone in the darkness.

Please don’t let them become another empty chair.

John Higgins

Ballina

Co Mayo

No need for extra checks on goods

In a recent editorial, you speculated that Jacob Rees-Mogg may have a hidden motive for holding back from the imposition of new checks on goods imported into the UK from Ireland — Beware of Jacob Rees-Moggs bearing gifts (Irish Examiner, April 30).

I would prefer to see it more as a belated, but still very welcome, outbreak of common sense.

For nearly three decades since the advent of the EU single market, the UK has been happy to allow goods to come in from Ireland with minimal routine checks.

For nearly three decades since the advent of the EU single market, the UK has been happy to allow goods to come in from Ireland with minimal routine checks. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

That was made possible in January 1993 not because the UK was in the EU, but because Ireland was in the EU and we trusted that its government would take sufficient steps, legal and practical, to ensure that its exports to the UK would meet EU standards, which were considered adequate.

So unless the Irish Government intends to allow producers and exporters to send substandard goods to the UK now that the UK has left the EU, there is no logical reason why we should rush to intensify checks on goods imported from Ireland, whether by sea, land, or air.

On the contrary, the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement, which came into force in February 2017, requires all WTO members, including not only the UK but also Ireland and all the other continuing EU states, to set the intensity of customs checks on imports according to the level of risk.

It has to be asked why EU countries have stepped up their checks on UK goods when so far the UK is still working to EU standards.

Dr D R Cooper

Maidenhead

Berkshire