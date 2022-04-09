Letters to the Editor: Ukraine war is becoming global crisis of food security

Concern Worldwide welcomes the truly generous response of the Irish public to the needs of people deeply affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This support is enabling Concern’s emergency response team to focus activities inside Ukraine, where the humanitarian needs are greatest.

Working in collaboration with our European NGO partners in Alliance 2015 — Acted and People in Need — families affected by this conflict are being reached with:

Cash payments targeting 15,000 displaced people living with host families or in rented accommodation;

Family household kits (including blankets, bed linen, cooking pots);

Hygiene kits (including washing powder, refuse bags, toilet paper, buckets, and hand sanitiser);

Baby kits (including soap, baby moisture cream, baby powder, nappies, and baby wipes);

Support to collective centres in western Ukraine for displaced people, such as hot meals, mattresses and blankets, information on people’s rights, and assistance with utility payments;

Psychosocial support and establishing child-friendly spaces.

The humanitarian community has stepped up to respond to this crisis but the system is under great strain and access to all affected people is simply not possible.

We must ensure humanitarian assistance is provided for, and accessible to, people inside and outside Ukraine without discrimination, and urgently recognise and respond to the protection threats facing women and children.

It is crucial to remember that there is no humanitarian solution to conflict, only a political one. A few weeks of war does decades of damage, resulting in lifetimes of loss and grief.

We must do better as an international community to prevent conflict from occurring and to bring it to a swift end when it does break out.

We welcome the attention of the Houses of the Oireachtas on this crisis and urge Ireland, together with its fellow members of the EU and UN, to continue to press for a cessation of hostilities and for all parties to the conflict to respect and comply with international humanitarian law.

The Ukraine crisis is becoming a global crisis of food security. At a time of great uncertainty and economic pressure, which is leading to increased costs of food and energy, humanitarian needs are growing across the world.

It is essential that all international donors increase funding to meet the needs of people affected in all situations of crisis, so that no person is left wanting, and redouble their efforts to prevent the multiplying and deepening crises that lead to such need.

Dominic MacSorley

CEO, Concern Worldwide

Camden Street

Dublin 2

Ballpark figure for landfill clean up

As you know, the remediation of Cork Harbour’s Haulbowline Island toxic landfill cleaned up nine hectares of the heavily contaminated former Irish Steel site and provided the public with a much-appreciated park.

However, the restoration only covered the East Tip and not the remaining 11 hectares of the former site, including the site of the mill itself and its subterranean sumps and drains, the area of heaviest contamination.

These 11 hectares remain fenced off and unremeditated. While promised by Minister Simon Coveney many times, no application has even been made to the Environmental Protection Agency to complete the necessary works and remediate this area.

According to Charlie McConalogue, the agriculture minister, in a response to a written parliamentary question on November 3, 2020: “Construction work on the East Tip site commenced in October 2017 and remediation works are complete with the project now in a maintenance phase.

“The total expenditure incurred by my department (including expenditure commissioned by Cork County Council acting as my agents for the project and reimbursed through the department) to the end of 2019 is €25,034,676.”

The recently published Oireachtas committee of public accounts examination of the 2019 and 2020 appropriation accounts says: “The Government has spent €158m on fixing up 122 landfill sites, including €52.4m on the remediation of a former industrial site at Cork harbour.”

How did the costs double after the project had been completed?

Tony Lowes

Friends of the Irish Environment

Eyeries

Cork

Jadotville hero laid to rest in Longford

This weekend in Longford Town, we laid a great hero to rest in a place where there is no venomous behaviour towards the Jadotville veterans.

Longford Town came to a standstill as hundreds turned out to honour the life of Michael Tighe, a humble man, in the company of his widow, children, and grandchildren, and so many veterans from the retired Defence Forces organisations.

The soprano sang beautifully, the musicians matched her talent, and the sombre tones of the army trumpeter rang out in the beautifully restored St Mel’s Cathedral.

I felt so proud to be there, experiencing such an outpouring of love, affection, admiration, and anger over how he and his fellow veterans have been treated since returning from the Congo in 1962, which was further violated by the “independent inquiry’s” refusal to believe his powerful evidence.

The defence minister, the Defence Forces secretary general, the chief of staff, the former chief of staff, and members of the inquiry who wrote a 500-page report were all conspicuous by their absence. Not one of them turned up to say farewell to a true hero. Even in death, they couldn’t even do that.

However, I met Tom Gunn and Billy Keane, two other heroes of the incredible Jadotville defence. I also met Leo Quinlan and his wife, Shelia. Leo’s father, Pat, was the commanding officer of a company that brilliantly defended their post in Jadotville against all odds.

I met senator Gerard Craughwell, a former Defence Forces member and a true living fearless legend defending the honour and rights of the Defence Forces.

The Irish Defence Forces has been, destroyed over the last 10-12 years, Those responsible must be brought to task, and answer to the people.

Ray Cawley, Comdt (retired)

Douglas

Cork

Green leader needs to wake up

I understand the Green Party leader has brought a “package of measures” to Cabinet to assist with the cost of living. It includes reference to a public awareness campaign that aims to reduce the length of time people spend in the shower and a suggestion that people walk or cycle to work as opposed to driving.

It’s as though the minister has learned nothing from his recent gaffe, where he called on people to drive slower to save fuel.

It is as if the Government think this whole thing is a joke. The government is showing a complete lack of understanding of what life is like for those of us living in rural areas. It isn’t that we have poor public transport — we don’t have any public transport. We have no choice but to drive the children to football training and to drive to the shop, the post office, etc.

In rural Ireland we show extreme care for our environment, with many families and small farmers growing their own organic vegetables. We’re struggling enormously with the cost of fertiliser and the cost of fuel.

The Green Party needs to cop on and I would urge Mr Ryan to step outside his Dublin Bay South constituency and visit us in rural Ireland to get an understanding of what life is like.

I will not be setting an alarm clock while I’m in the shower. I won’t be driving slow, I won’t be walking the three miles to the shop each day for groceries. We need real support, not a public information campaign on how to drive slow.

Luke Silke

Tuam

Co Galway

Robinson’s special UN tribunal request

Former president Mary Robinson has called for a “special UN tribunal to hold Russia to account for crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.

As a former staff member of the UN and a member of the so-called “elders”, Ms Robinson should be aware that setting up any special UN tribunal needs the approval of the UN Security Council, of which Russia is a permanent member. All five permanent members (the US, China, the UK, France, and Russia) hold the “power of veto”.

Therefore, it is most unlikely Russia would agree to such a tribunal.

What was Ms Robinson thinking when she made that statement?

One can only wonder.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork