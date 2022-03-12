Letters to the Editor: Western hypocrisy over Putin’s war 

We should applaud not only the Ukrainian people for their resistance but also the courageous anti-war movement in Russia, who risk their lives by protesting Putin’s actions. A peaceful solution and swift end to violence are now a priority.

However, we should not be so easily convinced that Putin is a rampaging madman obeying no logic. Certainly, he is an autocrat who rules through fear. But we also need to acknowledge how the politics and history of the situation, absent from the vast majority of Western media coverage, help make sense of Putin’s motivations.

A civil war has been ongoing in Ukraine since 2014, when a democratically-elected president, Viktor Yanukovich, was removed from office under circumstances which some call a revolution and others a coup. Obama, American president at the time, declared his intention to isolate Russia in what the US framed as a new Cold War. There is good reason to believe that America was directly involved in the formation of the new pro-Western government in Kyiv. We know that America has armed anti-Russian neo-Nazis and other Ukrainian ultranationalist groups, though the extent of their influence in Ukraine’s politics is not clear.

There is no doubt that disinform-ation campaigns are central to how Putin operates, but there is an equivalent amount of propaganda in the West too, such as the idea that, since Nato is a purely defensive organisation, Putin has nothing to fear from Ukrainian membership or Nato expansion.

Nato’s actions have been far from defensive, however. Nato’s bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 and its intervention in Libya in 2011, to give just two examples, regardless of how you feel about them, were not defensive actions. Rather, they were intended to further Western interests, install pro-Western governments, and shape geopolitics in ways favourable to the West. This is nothing less than imperialism.

Then there is the US/UK-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, justified by lies about non-existent weapons of mass destruction, which broke international laws and left hundreds of thousands of civilians dead.

Tony Blair, one of the main architects of this atrocity, was recently rewarded for his efforts by a knighthood; 73% of the world’s dictators are supported by the United States; Britain sells arms to Saudi Arabia, which have been used to kill children in Yemen.

Are the lives of Iraqis and Yemenis less valuable than those of Ukrainians? Should we not also applaud the brave resistance fighters of Palestine, who Israel and the West brand as terrorists?

It is completely hypocritical for the EU and other Western powers to insist on the moral high ground, or that they obey international laws where others don’t. As history proves, Western values and morals are only upheld when economically and politically convenient to do so. Now, however, we are entering a multipolar world in which other countries will assert their imperial might as flagrantly as America has in the past.

This is especially the case as fossil-fuel capitalism enters its last decades and we confront the brutalities of climate change face- on. The trillions of dollars of natural gas in Ukraine, and Europe’s economic reliance on Russian oil and gas exports, are clearly factors here. As Europe weans itself off Russian energy, American oil companies will only increase their massive fortunes. Ending fossil capitalism will make the world a safer place. Much of the shock that Putin’s actions in Ukraine have provoked comes from the belief that it is only the West and its allies who are powerful enough to lead invasions and start illegal wars.

However, with millions of people in so-called developed countries such as Ireland languishing in a post-pandemic world of fuel poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness, the idea that Western liberal democracy is the one dominant global force is no longer true.

Our beliefs about Western exceptionalism, which fuelled the Cold War, must end. Ramping up arms spending and surrendering neutrality will only make things worse. Neutral countries such as Ireland should play a key role in campaigning for peace.

Cllr Ted Tynan

The Workers’ Party

A toxic description of masculinity

On the top of the article, ‘Richard Hogan: Stop using the term ‘toxic masculinity’, it’s not fair on men’, the term toxic masculinity means aspects of masculinity that are toxic, not a charge that masculinity itself is all toxic.

In the same way “toxic waste” is an acceptable phrase and doesn’t mean the teabag we throw into the bin is now “toxic”. This article speaks to a greater trend within journalism itself, where trending terms among certain circles online are grasped by journalists and commentators and misattributed.

The same thing happened to “woke”, which was a word specifically used by Black Americans to say that they were “awake” to the issue of police brutality.

However, journalists and columnists, instead of finding the meaning and reason for these words, just misappropriated them to mean horrible things.

I would encourage Richard to employ a simple web search before writing his next column, as Googling “toxic masculinity” shows up multiple results that state the term refers to only certain traits of masculinity that are harmful, often times to men themselves, and not the concept as a whole.

It is plainly Mr Hogan and other journalists and commentators who are the only ones attributing toxicitiy to masculinity as a concept.

Kevin Carter

Finglas Rd

Dublin 11

Fuelling anger

I’m not at all surprised that the CEO of Fuels for Ireland is up in arms at the Taoiseach’s comments that they were engaged in profiteering.

After all, they have been getting away with it for years, so why should a war in Europe put a stop to their gallop?

They seem to operate on the principle that no amount of bad publicity is going to kill you, except in this instance.

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

Negative attitudes towards Labour Party

The attitude towards the Labour Party, based on their actions during their 2011-16 period in government is very negative.

This narrative, highlighted by the present change of leadership in the Labour Party, needs to challenge.

Just over a decade ago this country suffered its biggest calamity since independence when it went bust and had to be bailed out by the EU and the IMF.

The details of that collapse are interesting. Irish government expenditure in 1997 was €19bn.

By 2010, with a more than tripling of money spent running the country and a bailout of the banks, Irish government expenditure was €103bn. That was €50bn more than it was getting in taxation. Hence the EU/IMF bailout.

In addition, unemployment went up to 15% and there was a fairly high level of emigration as a result.

In contrast, before Covid in 2019, Government expenditure was fully funded by taxation. In addition, before Covid, unemployment was down to around 5%.

Of course a collapse of the magnitude that happened in 2010 has left problems. High borrowing and difficulties in health, housing, etc are the most obvious. However, the level of the recovery since 2010 is such that to denounce the Labour Party for being part of that government does not do justice to either the government, which had to make difficult and unpopular decisions or the ordinary people of this country whose sacrifices contributed to that recovery.

The magnitude of the recovery in Ireland is highlighted by a comparison with fellow eurozone member Greece which went bust at the same time.

The media message, which could destroy the oldest political party in this country, is, therefore, open to challenge.

A Leavy

Sutton

Dublin 13

Scary consequences of globalisation

It is a little odd to see the Government taking feeble steps to increase wheat production by Irish farmers. If extra wheat production was uneconomic last year, it is difficult to see why farmers should gamble on its being profitable next year. Only extra subsidies would overcome the risk and these would surely be banned under EU law.

Food security became a concern for politicians for about five minutes during the height of the Covid epidemic. We were told that Ireland had almost no flour mills and that we import nearly all of it from the UK.

How would this extra wheat enhance our food security if we have no flour mills and are forbidden by EU law from subsidising any new ones? We are learning the hard way that globalisation has some very scary consequences that its proponents always dismissed as fear-mongering when opponents made these obvious simple objections. We have already seen the horrible effects of the lack of any capacity to make vaccines in Africa.

When the going gets tough, no sovereign nation can rely on other countries to give them vaccines or to feed them, if those other countries have unmet needs at home.

Tim O’Halloran

Finglas

Dublin 11