Your view: Words, not sanctions are the best course of action

For everybody like myself who thinks that the sanctions against Vladimir Putin and Russian Oligarchs are going to be futile — they are hardly going to miss the odd yacht in three or four, or one billion here or there — here's an idea that will have far great impact, without actually going to war:

You send a letter or postcard to the Russian president telling him what you think of his actions, marked personal. They may be despatched to him at the Russian parliament, or alternatively to any convenient Russian embassy, either in person or by post.

The Rules of Engagement are as follows:

No swear words permitted.

Only one letter or postcard is allowed.

One sheet of A4 paper per envelope with no more than three paragraphs, or 10 emojis, but not both.

Noms de Guerres are permitted.

Alternatively, you can send your messages of support to the people of Ukraine via President Volodymyr Oleksandrovyych Zelenskyy using the same method.

My conservative guess is that either tactic is worth more to the citizens of Ukraine than several brigades of battle-hardened veterans.

Mine are already winging their way to their destinations.

Liam Power

Blackrock, Dundalk.

The Fourth Reich?

1939: Hitler invades Poland: 2022: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, President of Russia, invades the sovereign territory of Ukraine, The Fourth Reich?

Peter Mulvany

Clontarf, Dublin

Who's next on Putin's wish list?

Russian President Putin is not into diplomatic shuttling.

He has proven himself to be a ruthless, lying, and extremely wealthy egotistic thug who, over the past weeks, has basked in the glare of world publicity as world leaders almost knelt at his feet.

There is only one language that a bully understands and that is a bigger bully.

We are now witnessing a repeat of the 1930s in Europe when Hitler built his murderous regime under the noses of the 'free world '...until it was too late.

Who is not to say that when Putin annexes Ukraine that his next target will not be a defenceless island on the western flank of Europe, recently 'sussed out ' by his navy?

At least Ukraine has an army that will defend its country to the last man.

I wonder will our defence minister Simon Coveney induct the West Cork fishermen to lead the naval response against the Russian nuclear warships?

Ray Cawley,

Douglas, Cork.

Citizens' Assembly needed on Irish unity

The decision of the Irish government to establish two new Citizens’ Assemblies, on biodiversity loss and on an elected Dublin Mayor, is welcome. That said, a glaring omission is any move so far by the Government towards a Citizens’ Assembly on the constitutional future of Ireland.

The debate on Irish unity is widening and is now not only a national but an international talking point. It is vital that a broad platform is created and structured debate and dialogue take place.

We need to plan for a new United Ireland — including constitutional arrangements, the health service, education, economic and social development. A Citizens’ Assembly, representative of the people of the whole island, in all their diversity, would help chart the way forward and address these issues in detail, using research and analysis to inform debate and decision. You cannot argue on the one hand that it is premature to talk of an Irish unity referendum because of lack of preparation, and on the other hand, fail to prepare with a Citizens’ Assembly. The time is now.

Tony McDarby

Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Ukraine crisis shouldn't deflect attention from Palestinian tragedy

While the media concentrates our attention on the Ukrainian crisis the Western-supported Israeli government persecutes the defenceless Palestinians and drives them from their houses and lands.

Israeli settler violence, amounting to terrorism, is only possible to understand in the context of Israel's apartheid regime. The aim is to grab more Palestinian lands for expanding its colonial settlement project by displacing Palestinians and moving in more illegal settlers to replace them.

The aim is embodied in Israel's Jewish Nation-State Law that enshrines Jewish dominance and supremacy on the entire land of historic Palestine between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River on both sides of the 1967 borders.

For the purpose of consolidating and expanding its colonial settlement enterprise, the occupying power has seized thousands of acres in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where there are roughly 720,000 Israeli settlers living today in nearly 300 illegal settlements.

Both state-sponsored settlements and colonial outposts are illegal and violate international law and numerous United Nations resolutions.

Israel's settlement enterprise controls 40% of the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian cities, towns, and villages, have been carved up into 165 separate geographic areas, and the ratio of Israeli settlers to the Palestinian population is approximately 23 settlers for every 100 Palestinians.

In this context, Israeli settler violence is an integral part of Israel's colonial enterprise, which is directed at destroying the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, contiguous State of Palestine on the 1967 borders.

The Palestinian tragedy being of no strategic importance to the West is thus ignored and they are left to being stateless and displaced all over the Middle East.

Daniel Teegan

Monkstown

Co.Cork.

No attempt to see the Russian viewpoint

I listen with incredulity to endless blame and threats from the US, the EU/Nato and GB. as they feebly try to lash out at Russia.

It is somewhat of a disaster that we appear to have no politician capable of seeing the Russian point of view or perhaps as 'yes people' they dare not challenge the dominant group-think.

All appear utterly amazed that Russia should object to weaponry encirclement by a decidedly belligerent and hostile Nato. It appears they desire another "change of regime".

Biden needs a war in hope that patriotism will heal enormous US divisions and the EU is envious of Russian gas and mineral wealth. They are going to bring the country that annihilated the great armies of Napoleon and Hitler with sanctions.

In a documentary some months ago I watched a group of farmers suggest sanctions were the best thing that ever happened to Russia. Restrictions on trade forced Russia to become self-sufficient and the fact that it possesses probably the greatest reserves of wealth in the world ridicules the whole concept of bringing them to their knees with sanctions.

Of course, western politicians reckon the masterstroke is to target the wealth of individual Russians which must surely force them to capitulate and change policy post haste. With Putin gone, a puppet government could be quickly installed; just as in Ukraine which was installed by very undemocratic means. The great mistake the West makes is to judge all politicians on the standards of their own. Threat to personal wealth and income holds far greater terror than any national calamity.

Russia has suffered more than most for its independence. When the crunch comes, even the most corrupt become ultra-nationalist; prepared to suffer the ultimate rather than capitulate. Within living memory, their suffering and determination put paid to the Nazis and if they are pushed to it, they could well do the same to what they see as 21st-century aggressors. They have the where-with-all; please do not goad them into using it.

Padraic Neary

Tubbercurry

Co. Sligo.

Great to see women take centre stage

Reports in your Sport Monday (February 22) pull-out about Maggie Farrelly becoming the first woman to referee a National Football League match were enjoyable.

Fair play to her, and to the Irish Examiner for featuring the achievement so prominently on pages 1-3 of the sports section.

As Farrelly inevitable sets her sights on bigger GAA games, you may soon have to rename the ‘Man in the Middle’ section of ‘The 60 Second Report’!

Dara Bradley

Raleigh Row

Galway City.