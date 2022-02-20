Maggie Farrelly: 'Yes, this is a historic moment but it is done now'

It wasn’t so much a baptism of fire as a character test from Mother Nature for Maggie Farrelly at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan this afternoon.

The Cavan native has spent the last 10 years taking a sledgehammer to glass ceilings in the GAA and shattered another one on Sunday by becoming the first woman to take charge of an Allianz National Football League game.

But Farrelly’s isn’t one for the headlines and hyperbole when presented with her achievements.

Indeed, she didn’t miss a beat when asked to sum up her history-making day in one word.

‘Blustery’ she said with a laugh after taking charge of the clash between Leitrim and London that had Storm Franklin as an unwelcome companion throughout the day.

“It was definitely not what I expected for my first game in the National Football League,” she said of a game that was switched from Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada because of the weather.

Referee Maggie Farrelly after being the first female to take charge of a men's match in the Allianz Football League

“The conditions were horrific and it was very tough for the players to show their skills.

“I don’t know if it is me as I had the same scenario when I took charge of my first game in the Dr McKenna Cup between Fermanagh and St Mary’s a few years ago.

“The venue had to be changed as well and we ended up playing in Garvaghy in Tyrone in sleet and snow. Maybe I’m acclimatised to it all now!”

The testing conditions also meant that Farrelly had to go through the relatively rare procedures of a pitch inspection prior to the game.

Once she was satisfied that there was no surface water and a solid footing for players the fixture was given the green light and another box was ticked off in her incredible list of achievements.

“I just see it as a great opportunity,” she said of today’s game. “I don’t get too excited about it. I referee matches at different levels week in week out. Yes this is a historic moment but it is done now. I don’t get too fussed about these things. “The most important thing for me is to give the best performance that I can.” That mantra and mindset has seen her rocket through the ranks over the past decade or so.

In 2015 she became the first female referee of a men’s intercounty game when she took charge for the Ulster MFC tie between Fermanagh and Antrim.

A year later came that Dr McKenna Cup game she namechecked earlier and then late last year Farrelly oversaw the Cavan SFC Final replay between Gowna and Ramor United - another trailblazing achievement at national level.

“A lot of people were in contact with me since it (the NFL game) was announced that I was refereeing today. People are very kind in offering me good wishes and every success going forward. But again this is just another step on my journey on the national panel.

“But out on the field it doesn’t matter, you are the referee. Just because you are a lady doesn't mean you are going to get different treatment, you definitely don’t!

“Recruitment and retention of referees is an issue for all sports, not just the GAA. There are so many opportunities there whether you or male or female. I have gotten huge support along the way from both the GAA and from my day job. I am an education and training coordinator with Donegal Sports Partnership and they have been incredibly supportive of me over the years.”

Behind every great referee is a team of great colleagues and Farrelly is no different. "Paddy Neilan (Roscommon) and Christopher Burke (Mayo) were my linesmen today and Christopher Ryan (Galway) was our fourth official. They are all super to work with and that all contributes to a good game for everyone involved.

Farrelly's team of umpires 0 Maurice Brady, Ciarán Smith, Harry McMullen and Tom Canning - were her eyes and ears in Bekan and at countless venues along the way. “It is good to know that they have my back and as importantly we all get on very well together. I’ve been on this journey over the last 10 years and today was just another step on the road.”