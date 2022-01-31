Letters to the Editor: Welcoming city of Derry a fascinating place to visit

Go to Derry. It’s a wonderful city. Park your car in the Foyle Shopping Centre and walk to the Guildhall.

They’ll show you around, and the tour guides are performance artists who bring history to life (all of it).

Drink a cup of coffee nearby, or maybe have a pint in the Gainsborough. Walk up Shipquay St and stick your nose into the gallery on that street.

Which is more ingenious, the buskers or the painters? The ‘craft village’ is “very nice”. In other words very twee.

Up to the Diamond: When I went to Derry first, Austin’s department store was still owned and run by the Hassans — the first department store in Ireland. From the cafe on the top floor you could see the whole city.

Find your way from there onto the walls. Cannon, old churches, views of the Bogside and Free Derry Corner. A fascinating and welcoming place.

They forgive us our southern naivety. This city has suffered but it has never laid down.

I brought 35 students from the University of West Florida to Derry a few years ago. Over and over again, I received emails from that group, saying that “the day in Derry was the highlight of our trip to Ireland”.

When I lived in Donegal, my kids always insisted on going to Derry at Halloween. No one does Halloween like the Derry wans.

’Tis only up the road...

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Cycle route linking northside overdue

I have been living in and around Dublin Hill in Cork for nearly 45 years and still I cannot cycle safely from my home to the city.

As a woman cyclist, I stopped cycling late last year due to the harassment I faced at the hands of motorists.

It is about time that a dedicated cycleway is developed to connect Blackpool to the city centre.

At the moment, there are multiple lanes afforded to motorists, but nothing for cyclists — only the brave chance the N20.

During the periods of lockdown when there was no traffic, it was a pleasant 10- to 15-minute ride into the city, but that all but disappears with any interaction with the cars that choke the journey.

Not everyone can cycle, but thousands living on the northside want to, and the opportunity is not there.

The recent funding bears the stark reality that the area is once again being disproportionately left behind while south of the Lee gets all the goods. The time for change is now.

Jo Garvey

Dublin Hill

Cork

Putin out of his depth in West Cork

West Cork 1, Russia 0. That says it all.

Congratulations from the nation are due to the representatives of the West Cork fishermen, their families, and industry organisations, who succeeded through leadership and diplomacy to get the Russians to decide to move their mighty warships out of their space.

The clear, unambiguous message of Patrick Murphy on the airwaves was particularly impressive — they were going to work.

A cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy. Picture: AP

They were going to fish in their traditional fishing grounds. They would be there before the Russians.

There is a lesson here too, not only for fishing communities but for all local communities: We have to stand up for ourselves first and foremost and express the needs of our communities clearly and effectively.

Government may come along and offer support later (and claim credit), as in the case with the Russians — or most times, they may not.

We’ll continue to keep “an eye on Russia” in West Cork as we celebrate this.

Dan O’Leary

Rossmore

Clonakilty

Co Cork

Netting a Russian tourism market?

What is all the fuss about a few Russian ships coming to fish in our waters next week? Don’t we know they have made great friends of our Cork fisherman, who are going too?

The Russians are just showing off. They also know the best spot and the right time to do so.

They are bringing their newest technology to fire a few missiles into the sea — saves all that energy on hauling in nets.

They will catch so many fish with just a couple of shots that the old English fish market will have enough for the next month. Jesus himself would be impressed.

We can expect a lot of Russian tourists to follow when word gets back.

Graham Doyle

Cúil Buí

Cloonacool

Co Sligo

Why not a Nato-free buffer zone?

Why not declare this region a buffer zone between the West and East, by not participating in Nato?

This buffer zone idea was proposed by us for the border region for Brexit, which David Davis also proposed later. This would give neutrality to Ukraine and the Baltic countries.

This should give the security that Vladimir Putin seeks. There is a danger that Joe Biden will overreach his power to make amends for his Afghanistan mistake, which is now a humanitarian disaster.

Ian Hester

Carrowduff

Ballymacurley

Co Roscommon

Armed neutrality policy required

After 100 years of semi-independence from Britain, the Irish Republic still cannot defend its limited sovereignty over the island of Ireland because the career politicians of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have deliberately failed to organise and equip the Irish Defence Forces.

It’s an absolute embarrassment that they ask Britain to send the RAF to

defend our skies from Russian planes.

We now wait to see if they will beg the Royal Navy to protect our seas from the Russian naval exercises off our coast.

It is hard to believe that, since the foundation of the 26-county state, we have failed to elect a government that thinks its citizens are worth defending (north or south of our divided island and nation).

It is also hard to explain why the current Irish Government sees Russia as a threat.

Can the Irish people not see the hypocrisy in having to ask a foreign nation that has divided our country and inflicted more than 800 years of oppression and pain to defend us from a nation that has never harmed us in word or deed.

We need to elect a government that will stop this farce, create an effective armed neutrality policy for the defence of this island, and perform a leading role in fighting injustice around the globe within the United Nations.

Michael Hagan

Dunmurry

Co Antrim

Obscene salary of Watt beggars belief

The obscene salary being paid to Robert Watt in his post as secretary general at the Department of Health beggars belief.

Secretary general at the Department of Health Robert Watt. Picture Gareth Chaney Collins

Moreover, it is an indictment of the current Government in allowing salaries of this scale to be paid to civil servants when hard-pressed Irish taxpayers are being economically squeezed with exponential hikes in energy and living costs

Neither Watt nor the Government have any moral compass, or scruples for that matter, as regards the scale of such salaries paid to civil service

mandarins.

Patrick L O’Brien

Clogeen

Kerry Pike

Cork

Dáil in need of positive thinking

There is no doubt that Dáil Éireann needs to be a very secure place, but it needs to be a warm and welcoming place too, and this sense of welcome for everyone, old or young, should be found — most of all — at its front public entrance.

Unfortunately, there are two identical and very ugly-looking ‘don’t walk’ warning posters on a car-stop ramp at the entrance to the front car park of Dáil Éireann. Each of these 'don’t walk' posters shows a walking human figure with a negative slash or stroke over-laid onto it.

These warning posters are, I believe, altogether too negative and are unacceptable to represent the everyday friendly face of Dáil Éireann.

These posters might be more acceptable if there were some other more positive artistic images of the human figure included beside them. But sadly, perhaps because of someone’s lack of thought, there isn’t any other more positive image to be seen there.

Positive artistic images, when seen by people, can, I believe, lead to positive thoughts and then these positive thoughts can happily eventually lead onto real positive things happening in places here in Ireland or indeed also in other places or countries around the world.

Sean O’Brien

Carnanes South

Kilrush

Co Clare